* Hungary, Romania with lower-than-expected inflation * Risk aversion in global markets weighs on CEE currencies * Czech crown stays on roller-coaster, retreats after surge * Czech c.banker says crown less volatile than expected * Dinar firms, Serbian central bank expected to hold fire (Recasts with Czech, Polish central banker comments, Serbian interest rate decision) By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, April 11 Central Europe's main currencies eased on Tuesday as investors shunned risky assets due to rising geopolitical risks and after lower-than-expected inflation figures from the region. The Czech crown led the decline, shedding 0.2 percent to trade at 26.666 against the euro at 1251 GMT, while the forint and the zloty eased 0.1 percent. The crown's volatility has jumped since the central bank (CNB) on Thursday abandoned its cap, which had kept it weaker than 27 versus the euro since 2013. Investors built tens of billions of euros worth of long crown positions since last year, betting on a surge of the Czech unit once its cap was removed. CNB Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted by the newspaper Pravo on Tuesday as saying it could take up to two months for the crown to find a stable level. He also said in an interview to the news website www.idnes.cz that "the amount of crowns, which the market players bought, is enormous". He said the crown's volatility after the exit from the cap was much lower than the bank had expected. The crown has roller-coastered between 27.25 and 26.5 against the euro since the exit. One-month volatilities of the region's currencies against the dollar have jumped in the region anyway since last Wednesday due to geopolitical uncertainties, including the risk of a far-right win in France's presidential elections. Lower-than-expected inflation figures released in the region may have contributed to the weakness of currencies. Monday's 2.6 percent Czech annual inflation figure was higher than expected and briefly lifted the crown. But Hungary's 2.7 percent and Romania's 0.2 percent figure, both released on Tuesday, were lower than forecast, while Poland confirmed its own lower-than-projected 2 percent figure. The Hungarian data underpin the view that the central bank will keep its policy loose. The Polish central bank could keep rates at all-time lows until at least the end of the first quarter of 2018 if inflation stabilises below 2 percent in coming quarters, rate-setter Rafal Sura said. "The weakening (of the forint and Poland's zloty), however, started weeks ago and is related to the dollar's advance (against the euro)," said Budapest-based Raiffeisen analyst Zoltan Torok. Elsewhere, the dinar gained 0.1 percent after Serbia's central bank kept its 4 percent key rate, the highest in the region, on hold as expected. The kuna also continued its rebound from 2-month lows as troubled food and retail group Agrokor said last week that it was handing control to the state. CEE SNAPS AT 1451 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 26.66 26.60 -0.23 1.28% 60 35 % Hungary 311.7 311.2 -0.14 -0.92 forint 000 750 % % Polish 4.243 4.238 -0.10 3.79% zloty 0 9 % Romanian 4.511 4.513 +0.0 0.53% leu 1 0 4% Croatian 7.419 7.435 +0.2 1.83% kuna 0 5 2% Serbian 123.6 123.7 +0.1 -0.23 dinar 400 950 3% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 994.9 988.8 +0.6 +7.9 0 3 1% 5% Budapest 32424 32468 -0.13 +1.3 .60 .30 % 2% Warsaw 2250. 2244. +0.2 +15. 16 02 7% 52% Bucharest 8208. 8214. -0.07 +15. 98 81 % 86% Ljubljana 781.1 782.1 -0.13 +8.8 5 7 % 6% Zagreb 1936. 1966. -1.54 -2.93 41 70 % % Belgrade <.BELEX15 734.0 725.8 +1.1 +2.3 > 0 8 2% 2% Sofia 654.3 654.2 +0.0 +11. 1 4 1% 58% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.04 -0.06 +079 -6bps > 4 6 bps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.315 0.039 +081 +4bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.02 -0.02 +080 -3bps R> 7 bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.017 -0.04 +285 -5bps > 9 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.898 -0.03 +340 -3bps > bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.467 -0.02 +325 -3bps R> 7 bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.3 0.34 0.44 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.2 0.26 0.34 0.16 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.751 1.773 1.81 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw,; Editing by Tom Heneghan)