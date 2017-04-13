* Polish, Hungarian bond yields near multi-month lows on
Trump
* Trump comments on lower rates help currencies firm
* Czechs buck rise on uncertainty over mountain of crown
longs
* Hungarian bond auction seen drawing strong demand
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, April 13 Czech markets bucked a
strengthening of Central European currencies and debt on
Thursday, weighed down by a huge amount of outstanding
speculative long Czech crown positions.
Other regional markets firmed after U.S. President Donald
Trump signalled that he wanted interest rates to stay low and
the dollar weaker.
The forint and the zloty firmed slightly
against the euro.
But the crown continued to retreat. Trading at
26.74, it was weaker by 0.1 percent, one week after the Czech
central bank removed its cap which had kept the currency weaker
than 27 since 2013.
It is still stronger than the cap, buoyed by the strength of
the Czech economy, but is held back by the long positions worth
tens of billion euros, which investors had built, betting for a
crown surge.
Raiffeisen analysts said any crown appreciation over the
coming weeks could be sluggish.
"This hinges largely on the high speculative capital inflow
we had seen prior to the abandoning that makes a closing of CZK
positions in a comparably small Czech FX market difficult," they
said in a note.
One Prague trader said: "I would not want to be in (the
long-crown) people's skin right now. One loses nerve, then a
second and a third and there could be quite a mess."
Czech short- and medium-term government debt yields rose,
with 2-year papers bid at zero, up 8 basis points.
Polish and Hungarian debt yields, meanwhile, fell 1-3 basis
points, trading near multi-month lows. Poland's 10-year yield,
at 3.407 percent, was the lowest since November.
With yields dropping in international markets on Trump's
comments, Hungary could sell bonds at its auction below
secondary market yields. The government may lift its 45 billion
forint ($153.50 million) offer, one Budapest-based fixed income
trader said.
"Also, some primary dealers may be in shorts, after a rise
in foreign investors' bond holdings in the past
month," the trader said, adding though that Trump's comments do
not end uncertainty over global interest rate trends.
Romania will also tender 5-year bonds on Thursday, and the
Czech Republic offers 115-day Treasury bills.
The leu and some Romanian government bonds eased
slightly.
Romania and the Czech Republic revealed plans on Wednesday
to further loosen their budgets.
Czech lawmakers, preparing for elections this year, approved
speeding up pension increases.
Romania's ruling leftists plan a new taxation system from
2018 which would further lower taxes even though investors are
already concerned over the looseness of the budget.
CEE SNAPS AT 1005
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 26.74 26.70 -0.13 1.00%
00 65 %
Hungary 312.3 312.3 +0.0 -1.12
forint 300 950 2% %
Polish 4.243 4.246 +0.0 3.78%
zloty 5 8 8%
Romanian 4.519 4.517 -0.03 0.35%
leu 0 8 %
Croatian 7.438 7.438 +0.0 1.57%
kuna 0 5 1%
Serbian 123.5 123.6 +0.0 -0.19
dinar 900 950 8% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 976.8 983.6 -0.69 +6.0
7 1 % 0%
Budapest 32478 32409 +0.2 +1.4
.07 .94 1% 8%
Warsaw 2220. 2214. +0.2 +13.
37 06 8% 99%
Bucharest 8232. 8217. +0.1 +16.
77 83 8% 20%
Ljubljana 777.0 779.4 -0.31 +8.2
3 1 % 8%
Zagreb 1898. 1903. -0.25 -4.82
60 28 % %
Belgrade <.BELEX15 733.4 734.4 -0.14 +2.2
> 3 8 % 4%
Sofia 656.0 656.5 -0.09 +11.
2 9 % 87%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0 0.084 +086 +11b
> bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.312 0.054 +084 +7bp
> bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.046 -0.02 +087 -1bps
R> 9 bps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.013 0.003 +288 +3bp
> bps s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.876 -0.03 +340 -2bps
> 3 bps
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.418 -0.01 +324 +0bp
R> 7 bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.31 0.32 0.41 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.21 0.27 0.34 0.16
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.75 1.77 1.83 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
**************************************************
************
($1 = 293.1600 forints)
(Aditional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague)