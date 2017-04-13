* Debt auctions draw strong demand, Trump comments on rates
* Polish, Hungarian bond yields near multi-month lows on
Trump
* Political uncertainties weigh on currencies
(Recasts with debt auctions)
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, April 13 Government debt auctions in
Budapest, Bucharest and Prague drew robust demand on Thursday
after U.S. President Donald Trump signalled that he wanted
interest rates to stay low.
Hungarian and Polish government bonds traded near
multi-month lows.
Czech two-year bonds bucked the trend despite huge
over-subscription at an auction of 115-day Treasury bills.
Yields were bid at minus 0.01 percent, up 7 basis points.
The government sold 16.3 billion crowns ($649.27
million)worth of the bills at an average yield of -0.5 percent,
well above the original planned maximum 5 billion crowns, with
demand at 19.1 billion crowns.
One trader said some foreigners who bought short-term Czech
bonds earlier, betting on a surge of the crown, are
rolling those positions over into even shorter bills.
The central bank a week ago removed its cap on the value of
the crown, which had kept the currency weaker than 27
per euro since 2013.
The crown traded at 26.721 at 1232 GMT, a shade weaker from
Wednesday and only slightly stronger than the old cap, despite
bets by investors who bought tens of billions of euros worth of
crowns hoping for a surge beyond 26.
"I would not want to be in (the long-crown) people's skin
right now," one Prague trader said. "One loses nerve, then a
second and a third, and there could be quite a mess."
Elsewhere, Romania sold a planned 600 million lei worth of
five-year bonds, with the average yield falling to 2.77 percent
from 3 percent in a sale five weeks ago.
Yields at Hungary's two bond auctions fell below secondary
market levels even though the government sold debt worth 70.8
billion forints ($240.90 million), well above the 45 billion
forint planned.
The forint, meanwhile, touched one-month lows. Trading at
312.61 against the euro, it was down 0.1 percent.
Geopolitical risks are also in investors' minds, including
Sunday's Turkish referendum about presidential power and
France's upcoming elections.
"We are also getting calls from foreigners enquiring about
the demonstrations in Budapest," one dealer said.
Tens of thousands protested in the past days in the
Hungarian capital against government plans to tighten
legislation over non-governmental organisations and a university
founded by financier George Soros.
Concern over politics may influence the forint, but the
strong demand for bonds shows limited market impact.
"It may get worse if there is escalation to a conflict with
the European Union," the trader said.
CEE SNAPS AT 1432
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 26.72 26.70 -0.05 1.07%
10 65 %
Hungary 312.6 312.3 -0.07 -1.21
forint 100 950 % %
Polish 4.247 4.246 -0.02 3.68%
zloty 5 8 %
Romanian 4.519 4.517 -0.04 0.34%
leu 6 8 %
Croatian 7.426 7.438 +0.1 1.74%
kuna 0 5 7%
Serbian 123.5 123.6 +0.1 -0.16
dinar 500 950 2% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 974.5 983.6 -0.93 +5.7
0 1 % 4%
Budapest 32516 32409 +0.3 +1.6
.16 .94 3% 0%
Warsaw 2220. 2214. +0.2 +13.
18 06 8% 98%
Bucharest 8239. 8217. +0.2 +16.
59 83 6% 30%
Ljubljana 778.4 779.4 -0.13 +8.4
2 1 % 8%
Zagreb 1901. 1903. -0.10 -4.69
35 28 % %
Belgrade <.BELEX15 732.0 734.4 -0.33 +2.0
> 9 8 % 5%
Sofia 655.6 656.5 -0.14 +11.
5 9 % 80%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.01 0.071 +085 +9bp
> 3 bps s
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.277 0.019 +080 +3bp
> bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.023 -0.05 +084 -4bps
R> 1 bps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.002 -0.00 +286 +1bp
> 7 bps s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.87 -0.01 +339 +0bp
> 9 bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.393 -0.04 +321 -3bps
R> 7 bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.3 0.32 0.4 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.2 0.27 0.33 0.16
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.77 1.785 1.795 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
($1 = 25.1050 Czech crowns)
($1 = 293.9000 forints)
(Aditional reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in
Prague, editing by Larry King)