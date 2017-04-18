* Currencies off Monday's lows after Turkish referendum * Stocks retreat, geopolitical worries remain * Czech crown weakest since April 6 removal of its cap * Hopes for bigger short-term Czech crown surge have faded (Adds rebound of Croatian stocks) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, April 18 Central European currencies rebounded on Tuesday after Turkey's referendum, removing some uncertainty in emerging markets, while Croatian stocks surged following a cash injection to troubled Agrokor. The Czech crown, however, eased past 26.8 against the euro, reaching its weakest levels since the Czech central bank removed its cap on the currency on April 6. The forint, after touching 4-month lows at 313.81 against the euro on Monday, firmed 0.3 percent to 312.70 by 1312 GMT. Appetite for emerging market assets in general got a lift from the victory of the "yes" vote in the Turkish referendum, giving more powers to President Tayyip Erdogan, but remaining political uncertainty in Turkey and elsewhere in the world abounds. "There is Korea, the Turks and also the upcoming French elections," one Budapest-based currency dealer said, adding that jolts in the euro/dollar cross also blurred the outlook. The market risks, including the first round of France's two-step presidential election on April 23, could weigh on Romania's leu, which also firmed slightly on Tuesday, ING analysts said in a note. "The unease is caused by the fact that some (French presidential) candidates are vocally anti-EU," they said. The runoff round will be on May 7. The region's stock indices mostly retreated after an initial rise, tracking a fall of Asian and Western European peers, with Prague and Budapest shedding about 0.7 percent. Zagreb's main stock index bucked the trend, jumping 2 percent. It started to rebound last week after indebted Agrokor , Croatia's largest private firm and the biggest employer in the Balkan region, secured an initial cash injection. The stocks of builder Viadukt rose 32 percent from their lowest levels in at least 12 years, while ice cream producer Ledo jumped 18 percent. The Czech crown traded at 26.72 against the euro, off an early low at 26.812 but weaker by 0.3 percent from Monday. The currency peaked at 26.5 last week, after the central bank removed the cap which had kept it weaker than 27 since 2013. The size of those gains disappointed most investors who had bought tens of billions of euros worth of crowns, speculating on a surge after exit from the cap. A recent Reuters poll of analysts projected that the strength of the Czech economy could boost the crown to 25.7 by end-March 2018, but many analysts hoped for opportunities to close their euro selling positions earlier, with bigger profits. "Short position investors are waiting for 26.20. No one is closing positions at these levels, long-term it is going (to strengthen) so why stop it here," one Prague-based dealer said. CEE SNAPS AT 1512 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 26.72 26.64 -0.27 1.07% 00 80 % Hungary 312.7 313.7 +0.3 -1.24 forint 000 100 2% % Polish 4.232 4.251 +0.4 4.06% zloty 0 5 6% Romanian 4.521 4.524 +0.0 0.30% leu 5 4 6% Croatian 7.437 7.429 -0.10 1.59% kuna 0 2 % Serbian 123.5 123.6 +0.0 -0.15 dinar 400 400 8% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 970.0 976.5 -0.66 +5.2 4 2 % 5% Budapest 32370 32622 -0.77 +1.1 .94 .40 % 5% Warsaw 2239. 2233. +0.2 +14. 71 63 7% 98% Bucharest 8224. 8258. -0.41 +16. 47 73 % 08% Ljubljana 778.1 778.2 -0.01 +8.4 6 4 % 4% Zagreb 1942. 1905. +1.9 -2.62 49 29 5% % Belgrade <.BELEX15 726.6 732.0 -0.74 +1.3 > 9 9 % 0% Sofia 650.6 657.7 -1.09 +10. 0 9 % 94% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.01 0.071 +084 +6bp > 3 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.271 0.009 +079 +1bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.01 -0.06 +083 -6bps R> 5 bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.005 -0.00 +285 -1bps > 3 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.85 0.003 +337 +0bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.384 -0.02 +320 -1bps R> 3 bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.3 0.3 0.37 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.2 0.265 0.34 0.16 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.749 1.77 1.815 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting from Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Tom Heneghan)