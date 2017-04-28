* Kuna rebounds from 3-month-low on seasonal tourism impact
* Croatian government splits over Agrokor crisis
* French politics supports FX despite Macron Poland warning
* Czech crown rebounds again from levels beyond 27 vs euro
By Sandor Peto and Igor Ilic
BUDAPEST/ZAGREB, April 28 Croatia's kuna joined
a firming of Central European peers on Friday despite a split in
the country's ruling coalition, helped by seasonal factors and
more risk appetite after last Sunday's French presidential vote.
Regional assets rose this week after centrist Emmanuel
Macron won the first-round vote, diminishing the risk of
far-right or far-left government in the core European Union
member.
In Zagreb, the kuna hit a 3-month low to the euro
on Thursday, after Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic fired
ministers from his junior coalition partner. He will need to
patch together a new majority or call an early election.
It rebounded on Friday, trading at 7.48, up 0.1 percent.
The coalition split stems from differences over the handling
of a financial crisis of retail and food group Agrokor,
Croatia's biggest private firm.
Analysts said a seasonal pick-up in revenues from tourism,
which tends to lift the kuna around the middle of the year,
still supported the currency.
"I expect certain easing pressures to persist in the coming
days or weeks due to the Agrokor crisis and political
uncertainties, but as the tourist season gets into swing from
June, I see again appreciation pressures setting the pace," said
a dealer at a major local bank.
Increased demand for euros as the corporate sector pays
dividends is negative, but a pick-up in the inflow of EU funds
could help the kuna, Addiko bank said in a note.
The zloty and the forint firmed 0.1
percent per euro. The Polish unit touched a one-month high at
4.2133, a hairbreadth from 18-month highs beyond 4.21.
Macron, who has good chances to become French president,
pledged a hard-line approach to Poland and Hungary in defence of
democratic values late on Thursday.
But investors shrug off that tension for now, focusing on a
fall in risks to European integration with Macron in the lead.
Polish April inflation data due at 1200 GMT are seen showing
2 percent annual rise, a flat rate from March.
"CPI data will not have a significant impact on zloty, given
a prevailing conviction ... that the MPC (central bank) will
remain dovish in its stance," Millennium bank analysts said in a
note.
The crown firmed 0.4 percent to 26.915 per euro,
rebounding sharply from levels past 27, which it reached on
Thursday for the second time since the central bank three weeks
ago removed a cap which had kept it weaker than 27 for years.
CEE SNAPS AT 1046
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 26.91 27.02 +0.4 0.34%
50 45 1%
Hungary 311.5 311.8 +0.1 -0.88
forint 700 750 0% %
Polish 4.218 4.223 +0.1 4.41%
zloty 0 3 2%
Romanian 4.534 4.533 -0.01 0.02%
leu 0 7 %
Croatian 7.480 7.483 +0.0 1.00%
kuna 0 8 5%
Serbian 123.0 123.2 +0.1 0.28%
dinar 000 000 6%
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 1003. 1002. +0.1 +8.8
43 12 3% 8%
Budapest 32959 32959 +0.0 +2.9
.04 .62 0% 9%
Warsaw 2390. 2382. +0.3 +22.
10 78 1% 70%
Bucharest 8202. 8184. +0.2 +15.
86 77 2% 78%
Ljubljana 780.9 788.2 -0.92 +8.8
9 5 % 4%
Zagreb 1899. 1888. +0.5 -4.78
42 86 6% %
Belgrade <.BELEX15 728.7 728.9 -0.02 +1.5
> 6 4 % 9%
Sofia 654.3 649.4 +0.7 +11.
9 7 6% 59%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.027 -0.01 +076 -3bps
> 8 bps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.192 -0.00 +058 -1bps
> 4 bps
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.882 -0.10 +056 -12bp
R> 6 bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.98 0.01 +271 +0bp
> bps s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.877 0.021 +327 +1bp
> bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.425 0.027 +311 +1bp
R> bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.31 0.37 0.46 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.22 0.255 0.39 0.16
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.753 1.779 1.829 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
**************************************************
************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Marcin
Goettig and Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)