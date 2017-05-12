* OTP Bank Q1 earnings beat forecasts, adds to optimism
* Budapest stocks near record, Bucharest highest since 2008
* Hungarian debt yields ease on dovish central bank stance
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, May 12 Central Europe's main stock
indices tested multi-year highs on Friday as first-quarter
corporate reports showed a rise in profits and an optimistic
picture about the region's economies.
Budapest led the gains. Its index rose 0.7 percent by
0832 GMT, approaching record highs, driven by a 2 percent surge
of OTP Bank stocks to 6-week highs of above 8,400
forints.
OTP has been rising from last week's 5-month lows at 7,724
forints amid hopes for good results. If it sticks above 8,400,
technicals could boost it to 8,800 in two to three weeks,
Equilor brokerage analyst Zoltan Varga said.
OTP, Central Europe's biggest independent lender, reported a
far bigger than expected jump in first-quarter net profits and
retained an optimistic guidance.
Several banks and other firms have reported upbeat results
in the region as economies are growing at robust 3-4 percent
annual rates and the process of cleaning bad loans from lenders'
portfolios advances.
The index of Warsaw-listed banks hit 2-year highs
earlier this week.
Warsaw's main index is also near 2-year highs, but its gains
were trimmed on Friday by more than 5 percent fall in the stocks
of Poland's biggest power group PGE.
It retreated from 6-week highs after PGE reported a jump in
net profits as expected, but said that it would freeze dividend
payouts for 2016-2018 to retain funding for its development
programme.
Bucharest's stock index reached its highest levels
for almost a decade.
Regional currencies were rangebound, with the dinar
firming slightly as the Serbian central bank was
meeting and it was expected to keep the region's highest
benchmark rate on hold at 4 percent.
The forint and the crown traded near one-month highs and the
zloty near two-year highs against the euro.
Economic growth and good trade and current account balances
mostly support regional currencies even though central banks
have not showed signs that they could start to reverse years of
monetary loosening any time soon.
Hungarian government bond yields continued to drop by a few
basis points. They have been declining for days, with their
curve becoming flatter, after dovish comments from central bank
deputy governor Marton Nagy at a conference in London, one
trader said.
Nagy's remarks that the bank may be able to push long-term
BUBOR interbank rates lower showed that the bank, which "already
has the largest dovish monetary conditions impulse" in emerging
markets would not change its stance, Citi Group said in a note.
"The Central Bank should remain very dovish, but denying any
intention to curb HUF fluctuations," it added.
CEE SNAPS AT 1032
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech 26.56 26.58 +0.1 1.68%
crown 00 70 0%
Hungary 310.2 310.1 -0.02 -0.46
forint 500 750 % %
Polish 4.216 4.219 +0.0 4.44%
zloty 5 3 7%
Romanian 4.545 4.548 +0.0 -0.22
leu 0 3 7% %
Croatian 7.428 7.426 -0.02 1.71%
kuna 0 5 %
Serbian 123.0 123.1 +0.0 0.24%
dinar 500 550 9%
Note: calculate previ close 1800
daily d from ous at CET
change
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 1016. 1012. +0.3 +10.
08 81 2% 25%
Budapest 34090 33858 +0.6 +6.5
.17 .88 8% 2%
Warsaw 2368. 2364. +0.1 +21.
55 93 5% 59%
Bucharest 8411. 8365. +0.5 +18.
05 02 5% 72%
Ljubljana 782.4 789.1 -0.84 +9.0
5 1 % 4%
Zagreb 1889. 1886. +0.1 -5.27
80 49 8% %
Belgrade <.BELEX15 728.9 729.1 -0.03 +1.6
> 3 3 % 1%
Sofia 654.7 654.2 +0.0 +11.
5 5 8% 65%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.04 -0.04 +062 -4bps
> 6 6 bps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.02 0 +028 +1bp
> 8 bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.819 0 +041 +1bp
R> bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.97 0.003 +264 +1bp
> bps s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.776 -0.02 +309 -1bps
> bps
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.312 -0.04 +290 -4bps
R> 7 bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.34 0.42 0.52 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.19 0.25 0.33 0.16
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.765 1.785 1.82 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Tom Heneghan)