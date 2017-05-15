* Stock indices at multi-year high before profit-taking
* Strong Q1 GDP data expected, corporate earnings healthy
* Forint, Czech crown touch 5-week highs
* Romanian central bank cuts inflation forecasts
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, May 15 Central European currencies
firmed on Monday on expectations that first-quarter regional
economic output data due on Tuesday will show robust growth,
though profit-taking caused some retreat in the region's stock
markets.
The forint, the zloty and the crown
firmed 0.3-0.4 percent against the euro by 1339 GMT.
The crown, touching 26.455, hit its strongest levels since
the Czech central bank last month removed its cap which had kept
the currency weaker than 27 for years.
"The global mood is quite good, currencies in other emerging
markets like South Africa are also strengthening," one
Budapest-based trader said.
"Tomorrow's GDP figures could even lift regional currencies
further, and 308-308.50 is within shooting range for the
forint."
The Hungarian unit traded around 309, at 5-week highs.
Budapest stocks gave up ground due to profit-taking, after
reaching a record high in early trade.
Bucharest stocks, however, set a new 9-year high after
gaining half a percent and Prague equities touched a new
21-month high.
The leu, easing a shade, continued to underperform
regional peers, even though Romania is expected to release the
highest annual economic growth figure in the region early on
Tuesday, at 4.4 percent.
Hungary is expected to report 3.35 percent annual economic
growth for the first quarter on Tuesday, Poland 3.9 percent and
the Czech Republic a pick-up to 2.3 percent.
Regional central banks have not showed signs that they will
start to tighten policies any time soon, despite robust growth
in the region and a retreat in inflation last month, following a
surge since 2016.
Investors have been worried that the leftist Romanian
government's drive to boost wages and cut taxes could widen the
country's budget deficit and lift inflation.
Romania's central bank may slightly delay an expected
tightening of monetary policy, Governor Mugur Isarescu said on
Monday after it trimmed its inflation forecasts for this year
and next.
