* Stock markets jittery near multi-year highs, nervous over
U.S.
* Currencies mostly ease slightly, zloty a touch firmer
* Polish central bank seen keeping interest rates on hold
* Some expectations for more hawkish comments after good GDP
data
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, May 17 Risk aversion in global markets
mostly weakened Central European stocks and currencies on
Wednesday, although Polish government bonds firmed after the
size of an auction was cut and ahead of a central bank meeting
that is expected to bring no change.
An intensifying political scandal around U.S. President
Donald Trump generally curbed appetite for emerging market
assets, though the impact on Central Europe, which has tight
economic links with the developed euro zone, remained muted.
Stocks and currencies nevertheless faltered after a rally
following France's presidential election, in which a centrist
candidate saw off a far-right, eurosceptic rival.
The forint, the crown and the leu
eased about 0.1 percent against the euro by 0826 GMT.
The zloty firmed a shade on expectations that the
Polish central bank might employ less dovish rhetoric after its
meeting on Wednesday following robust first-quarter economic
growth data from across the region on Tuesday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll conducted before the meeting
projected no change in the bank's record low interest rates all
this year, with a hike seen in the second quarter of 2018.
Poland's 10-year government bond yield edged up, but at 3.33
percent it was down 7 basis points from Tuesday's peak and still
near six-month lows reached last week.
The yield started to fall on Tuesday after the Polish
finance ministry said it would offer a smaller amount than usual
at its bond auction on Thursday.
The Czech government will offer 6 billion crowns worth of
bonds at an auction on Thursday, also much less than the monthly
amounts it had sold in the first quarter.
"We expect, however, that the demand would not be aggressive
today, as the bonds offered are rather illiquid papers," said
Dalimil Vyskovsky, a Komercni Banka trader.
Appetite for the region's government bonds remains strong as
core market yields fall and inflation remains low despite
buoyant growth, a Budapest-based trader said.
"Bonds firm despite the data, defying the textbook," the
trader said, adding that the Hungarian central bank could
continue to keep domestic interbank markets awash with money.
But the fragile mood internationally fuelled profit-taking
and jitters in the region's stock prices and indices.
Improved recommendations from some international banks
helped Hungarian lender OTP rise 1.6 percent to
two-month highs, while some other bank stocks in the region
retreated after a rally partly caused by good Q1 results.
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague/Agnieszka
Barteczko and Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw; Editing by Catherine
Evans)