* Some currencies and stocks regain ground after retreat
* Crown retreats slightly, central bank comments could
support it
* Bucharest stocks hit highest level since early
2008
By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, May 24 Some Central European
currencies and stocks rebounded on Wednesday after a retreat in
the past two sessions due to profit-taking.
China's credit rating downgrade by Moody's did not have an
impact and with a lack of major international market moving
factors, investors are watching technical issues and comments
from central bankers in the region, market participants said.
The forint and the zloty continued to
hover near 308.5 and 4.2 against the euro at 0852 GMT,
psychological levels around which they have been moving for
weeks.
With investors taking profit on regional assets in the
second successive session, the forint eased 0.2 percent to
309.05. The zloty gained 0.1 percent to 4.199.
Both the Hungarian and Polish central banks have issued
dovish signals in recent weeks as they do not look worried over
inflation, which retreated in the region last month after fast
rebound from anaemic levels since mid-2016.
Hungarian central bank deputy Governor Marton Nagy told
Reuters late on Tuesday that the bank's record low base rate
could remain unchanged until 2019 or even longer.
While a pick-up in economic growth backs currencies across
the region, the Czech crown could get more support
from central bank rhetoric than its regional peers, analysts
said.
It gave up ground on Wednesday, easing 0.2 percent against
the euro, while at 26.494 it still traded on the strong side of
the 26.5 line.
Czech central bankers have given signals in the past weeks
that the odds on an interest rate hike rise if the crown does
not strengthen.
The head of Erste Group Bank's Czech asset management
company said the Czech central bank (CNB) could be the first in
the region to start lifting interest rates.
CNB board member Vojtech Benda told Reuters that low
interest rates boost housing prices into a spiral the bank will
need to slow.
Other comments from Benda, that third-quarter economic data
will be key to the CNB's policy, also support the crown, CSOB
analysts said in a note.
"Our outlook for inflation and growth this year is somewhat
less optimistic and therefore we don't expect higher rates this
year," they said.
"It is clear, however, that a vision of such scenario bodes
well for the crown and it helps to preserve the good mood of
recent weeks," they added.
Bucharest's stock index hit a new 9-year high.
Sentiment in the bourse have been lifted by an initial public
offering and listing by Digi Communications this
month.
Budapest's index shed 0.5 percent, continuing to
retreat from a record high hit on Monday.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1052 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2017
Czech crown 26.494 26.452 -0.16% 1.94%
0 0
Hungary 309.05 308.55 -0.16% -0.07%
forint 00 50
Polish zloty 4.1990 4.2014 +0.06 4.88%
%
Romanian leu 4.5520 4.5554 +0.07 -0.37%
%
Croatian kuna 7.4280 7.4305 +0.03 1.71%
%
Serbian dinar 122.75 122.88 +0.11 0.49%
00 50 %
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2017
Prague 1008.0 1007.9 +0.01 +9.37
1 1 % %
Budapest 34493. 34730. -0.68% +7.78
48 94 %
Warsaw 2302.2 2307.8 -0.24% +18.1
9 4 9%
Bucharest 8557.0 8508.2 +0.57 +20.7
3 8 % 8%
Ljubljana 788.51 791.34 -0.36% +9.88
%
Zagreb 1850.2 1850.8 -0.03% -7.25%
7 6
Belgrade 738.43 739.12 -0.09% +2.94
%
Sofia 660.74 655.00 +0.88 +12.6
% 7%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year -0.098 0.083 +055b +9bps
ps
5-year -0.019 0.003 +032b +1bps
ps
10-year 0.828 -0.019 +043b -1bps
ps
Poland
2-year 1.949 -0.008 +260b +0bps
ps
5-year 2.774 0.016 +312b +3bps
ps
10-year 3.349 0.016 +295b +2bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.35 0.43 0.51 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.18 0.21 0.29 0.15
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.77 1.79 1.83 1.73
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
**********************************************************
***
(Editing by Ed Osmond)