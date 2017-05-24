* Hungarian central bank IRS announcement lifts bond prices * Currencies, stocks mostly rebound after retreat from highs * Bucharest stocks hit highest level since early 2008 (Recasts with Hungarian government bonds, forint and zloty surge) By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, May 24 Hungarian government bonds strengthened on Wednesday after the central bank said that it would offer interest rate swaps which could make bond buying more attractive to commercial banks. Central European government bonds were mixed while currencies and stocks mostly rebounded after a retreat in the past two sessions due to profit-taking. China's credit rating downgrade by Moody's did not have an impact and with a lack of major international market moving factors, investors are watching technical issues and comments from central bankers in the region, market participants said. Hungarian central bank deputy Governor Marton Nagy told Reuters late on Tuesday that the bank's record low base rate could remain unchanged until 2019 or even longer. Loose policy from the region's most dovish central bank was not a surprise. But government bonds got a boost from an announcement by the bank that it would launch the second phase of its programme to boost market-based lending to small and medium-sized businesses. Under that programme, the central bank will offer interest rate swaps, which commercial banks earlier widely used to hedge government bond buying. Hungarian bond yields fell by 4-5 basis points along the curve, with 10-year papers trading at 3.03 percent. The forint jumped to a 3-month high against the euro, touching 307.20, and traded at 307.65 at 1423 GMT, up 0.3 percent, despite the central bank's dovish message. "Risk on is generally back now (in global markets), and with that backdrop the forint is unable to weaken in the short term," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. The zloty firmed 0.5 percent to 4.1795 against the euro. The Czech crown firmed slightly, after rebounding from an early easing. While a pick-up in economic growth backs currencies across the region, the crown could get more support from the central bank's recent rhetoric than its regional peers, analysts said. The head of Erste Group Bank's Czech asset management company said the Czech central bank (CNB) could be the first in the region to start lifting interest rates. CNB board member Vojtech Benda told Reuters that low interest rates boost housing prices into a spiral the bank will need to slow. He said the timing of a rate hike could hinge on third-quarter economic data and that more crown firming would mean fewer hikes, although hikes are coming anyway. Bucharest's stock index hit a new 9-year high. Sentiment has been lifted by an initial public offering and listing by Digi Communications this month. Budapest's index shed 1.4 percent, mainly driven by profit-taking which has pushed back the stocks of OTP Bank from 3-month highs reached on Monday. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1623 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 26.438 26.452 +0.05 2.15% 0 0 % Hungary 307.65 308.55 +0.29 0.38% forint 00 50 % Polish zloty 4.1795 4.2014 +0.52 5.37% % Romanian leu 4.5515 4.5554 +0.09 -0.36% % Croatian kuna 7.4270 7.4305 +0.05 1.72% % Serbian dinar 122.62 122.88 +0.22 0.60% 00 50 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1011.1 1007.9 +0.32 +9.72 7 1 % % Budapest 34234. 34730. -1.43% +6.97 24 94 % Warsaw 2316.5 2307.8 +0.38 +18.9 5 4 % 2% Bucharest 8558.2 8508.2 +0.59 +20.7 7 8 % 9% Ljubljana 788.54 791.34 -0.35% +9.89 % Zagreb 1853.0 1850.8 +0.12 -7.11% 4 6 % Belgrade 735.64 739.12 -0.47% +2.55 % Sofia 660.74 655.00 +0.88 +12.6 % 7% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year -0.182 0 +047b +1bps ps 5-year -0.019 0.003 +032b +1bps ps 10-year 0.847 0 +045b +0bps ps Poland 2-year 1.938 -0.019 +259b -1bps ps 5-year 2.765 -0.006 +310b +0bps ps 10-year 3.338 0.007 +294b +1bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.37 0.46 0.54 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.19 0.22 0.29 0.16 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.755 1.777 1.812 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************** **** (Editing by Ed Osmond)