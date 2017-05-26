By Marton Dunai BUDAPEST, May 26 Emerging European currencies moved in narrow ranges in early Friday trading and stocks were mildly stronger as investors expected U.S. data later in the day to give a clearer direction to flows. "We expect uncertain trading until the afternoon U.S. data," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note to clients in Budapest. "The U.S. GDP could set the direction for European trading." The preliminary GDP reading surprised on the downside and although it is expected to be revised higher, the Federal Reserve struck a cautious tone. Slower rate hikes could drive investors toward higher-yielding assets in emerging markets. "The Wednesday Fed minutes showed policymakers were split about the optimum rate hike pace, and several of them hinge the further rate trajectory on incoming data, so it is worthwhile watching today's data closely," Equilor added. On Friday morning currencies were mostly flat, with the Polish zloty's 0.1 percent fall the largest move in the region. Stocks were also little moved, with Warsaw down 0.9 percent after leading a rise in the previous session. Poland's finance minister said on Thursday that the 2017 budget deficit will be lower than the planned 59.4 billion zloty, but its size depends on how many people take advantage of a lower retirement age in the autumn. Finance minister Mateusz Morawiecki also said in an interview at the Reuters Central & Eastern Europe Investment Summit that he expects no changes to taxation next year and the deficit forecast for 2018 is likely to be lower than 2017. Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka also addressed the summit to say Prague must narrow a wage gap with west European states and should strive to join the euro, adding that the path to higher living standards would be the main issue in elections this year. Sobotka has presided over a period of strong economic growth, low borrowing costs and rising wages, but his Social Democrat party faces a tough task to beat the rival ANO movement of former finance minister Andrej Babis in the parliamentary election, due in October. The Czech Republic, a safe-haven market throughout the recent economic crisis, may be the first market to see a rate hike later this year, bucking a trend of years of record low interest rates and loose monetary policy regionwide. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1051 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 26.437 26.444 +0.03 2.16% 0 5 % Hungary 307.10 307.31 +0.07 0.56% forint 00 50 % Polish zloty 4.1771 4.1759 -0.03% 5.43% Romanian leu 4.5540 4.5513 -0.06% -0.42% Croatian 7.4275 7.4295 +0.03 1.72% kuna % Serbian 122.59 122.69 +0.08 0.62% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1013.4 1009.9 +0.34 +9.96 4 7 % % Budapest 34364. 34349. +0.04 +7.38 41 11 % % Warsaw 2337.6 2358.4 -0.88% +20.0 4 1 1% Bucharest 8621.8 8590.1 +0.37 +21.6 5 8 % 9% Ljubljana 788.60 791.12 -0.32% +9.90 % Zagreb 1853.9 1853.0 +0.04 -7.06% 2 9 % Belgrade 731.21 736.47 -0.71% +1.93 % Sofia 661.53 658.50 +0.46 +12.8 % 1% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year -0.117 0.065 +056b +7bps ps 5-year -0.056 -0.004 +032b +0bps ps 10-year 0.73 -0.117 +039b -10bps ps Poland 2-year 1.921 0.009 +260b +2bps ps 5-year 2.714 -0.038 +309b -3bps ps 10-year 3.3 -0.004 +296b +1bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.36 0.43 0.52 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.18 0.22 0.28 0 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.77 1.8 1.83 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Toby Chopra)