* Local, regional economic data fuel optimism in markets
* Budapest stock index sets record above 35,000-point mark
* Czech GDP breakdown underpins continuing regional growth
* Czech crown hovers near strongest levels since late 2013
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, June 2 Budapest stocks hit a record
high and the Czech crown was testing a 3 1/2-year peak
on Friday after economic data from the United States and Central
Europe lifted investor confidence.
Budapest's main stock index crossed the 35,000-point
mark, surging to a record high before retreating below that line
by 0823 GMT, though still up 0.5 percent.
Thursday's May Czech and Polish manufacturing indices
pointed to slower than expected economic expansion. But this
week's regional data - including the first-quarter Czech
economic output breakdown on Friday - confirmed continuing
strong growth. Hungary's PMI hit a all-time high in May.
That trend underpins regional currencies and stocks.
Upbeat U.S. manufacturing data sent Poland's zloty
into a brief retreat against both the dollar and euro late on
Thursday. Against the euro, the zloty pierced the 4.2
psychological line but returned to 4.188 by Friday, up 0.2
percent as global markets were awaiting U.S. payroll figures due
at 1230 GMT in an upbeat mood.
The Czech crown hit a multi-year high already in overnight
trade at 26.318 and was flirting with that level again on
Friday. A Prague-based dealer said the crown market was now
quiet, but still had some space for gains.
"There is still some momentum but pretty slow. But I think
we are getting to levels where I would expect some profit
taking," the dealer said, adding that the Czech central bank
(CNB) was probably happy with the crown's trajectory so far.
Two months ago the CNB removed a cap which had kept the
crown weaker than 27 against the euro since 2013. Investors who
had bought tens of billions of euros worth of crowns eagerly
await stronger levels to take profits.
A Reuters poll of analysts conducted this week projected a
rise in the crown to 25.75 in the next 12 months, and a range
between 26.2 and 27 until the end of September.
"We still see the first hike of CNB rates in 2018 as the
most likely outcome, due to the loose policy of the ECB and the
expected slowdown in Czech inflation at the 2017/18 turn," Erste
analyst Jiri Polansky said after Friday's GDP breakdown data.
In stock markets, Alior Bank bucked a rise of
Polish shares, and shed as much as 5.5 percent, after its CEO
and co-founder Wojciech Sobieraj said he would not apply for
another term.
Hungary's Konzum, a holding company part-owned by
businessman Lorinc Meszaros, an ally and friend of Prime
Minister Viktor Orban, surged 17 percent after saying on
Thursday that it had acquired a 45 percent indirect stake in MKB
Bank.
Another firm part-owned by Meszaros, Opimus, which
in April acquired a stake in FHB Bank, gained 7.6
percent.
Bulgaria's main stock index rose 0.6 percent. Later
on Friday, Standard & Poor's may upgrade the outlook from stable
to positive on its BB+ rating for Bulgaria, Raiffeisen analyst
Gintaras Shlizhyus said in a note.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1023 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2017
Czech crown 26.323 26.333 +0.04 2.60%
0 0 %
Hungary 308.20 307.87 -0.11% 0.20%
forint 00 00
Polish zloty 4.1880 4.1968 +0.21 5.16%
%
Romanian leu 4.5660 4.5691 +0.07 -0.68%
%
Croatian kuna 7.4110 7.4150 +0.05 1.94%
%
Serbian dinar 122.17 122.45 +0.23 0.97%
00 00 %
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2017
Prague 1010.6 1006.0 +0.46 +9.66
7 8 % %
Budapest 34947. 34762. +0.53 +9.20
15 46 % %
Warsaw 2296.3 2278.2 +0.79 +17.8
5 6 % 9%
Bucharest 8769.4 8688.5 +0.93 +23.7
1 0 % 7%
Ljubljana 791.04 792.01 -0.12% +10.2
4%
Zagreb 1849.2 1848.4 +0.04 -7.30%
3 2 %
Belgrade 718.36 719.93 -0.22% +0.14
%
Sofia 668.14 664.08 +0.61 +13.9
% 3%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year -0.118 0.066 +059b +7bps
ps
5-year -0.156 0.039 +028b +6bps
ps
10-year 0.682 0.006 +039b +2bps
ps
Poland
2-year 1.913 0.003 +263b +1bps
ps
5-year 2.653 -0.001 +309b +2bps
ps
10-year 3.23 -0.012 +294b +0bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.34 0.41 0.48 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.19 0.23 0.29 0.15
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.76 1.79 1.8 1.73
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
**********************************************************
****
