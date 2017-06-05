* Crown briefly breaks through 26.30 to euro * Czech wage data strongest since 2008 * Prague bourse sees technical glitch, Warsaw down * Many markets closed for holiday PRAGUE, June 5 The Czech crown rose to its highest level since the central bank abandoned a cap on the currency in April, with data showing the country's fastest wage growth since 2008 pointing to potential interest rate hikes later this year. There was no immediate reaction on the Prague stock exchange on Monday as a technical glitch prevented any trading. The bourse was due to restart at 1200 CET (1000 GMT). Warsaw did open, unlike other European markets which were closed for a public holiday, with the blue-chip index falling 0.7 percent by 0830 GMT. The Czech crown climbed 0.2 percent to 26.293 against the euro but only traded briefly beyond 26.300, a level which has provided resistance in recent days. The crown has gained 2.7 percent since the central bank released it from a currency cap, showing only gradual gains as investors wait for a bigger payday after betting tens of billions on a jump in the currency once it was free. The currency will play a key role in how soon the central bank will begin to raise interest rates, likely becoming the first in central Europe to do so after years of loose policy. Governor Jiri Rusnok said last week that there was no rush towards tightening. The last Reuters poll saw the first rate rise next year, although the central bank's forecasts point to raising rates in the second half. Czech rates have been near zero since 2012 while the central bank had kept the crown artificially weak since 2013. A Reuters analyst poll last week saw the crown heading to 25.75 to the euro in the next 12 months but in a range between 26.2 and 27 until the end of September. If the crown failed to show sufficient appreciation, it could lead central bankers to begin tightening rates sooner than many expect. However, steady firming would allow them to wait. "The stated wage growth was 0.5 percentage points above the central bank's forecast, making it a point in favour of tightening monetary policy," Radomir Jac, Generali Investments CEE chief economist, said. "This point is, however, currently neutralised by lower than expected inflation and strengthening of the crown," Jac said. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1053 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 26.2930 26.3555 +0.24% 2.72% Hungary forint 307.6700 307.7450 +0.02% 0.37% Polish zloty 4.1782 4.1864 +0.20% 5.40% Romanian leu 0.0000 4.5666 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Croatian kuna 7.4080 7.4095 +0.02% 1.99% Serbian dinar 122.1900 122.4500 +0.21% 0.95% Note: daily calculated from previous close at 1800 CET change STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2017 Prague -- 1005.81 +0.00% -100.00% Budapest -- 34762.46 +1.12% +9.83% Warsaw 2287.23 2303.21 -0.69% +17.42% Bucharest -- 8688.50 +0.93% +23.77% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year -0.132 0.052 +057bps +3bps 5-year -0.16 0.037 +026bps +1bps 10-year 0.681 -0.023 +039bps -4bps Poland 2-year 1.888 -0.014 +259bps -3bps 5-year 2.618 -0.018 +304bps -5bps 10-year 3.17 -0.003 +288bps -2bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.34 0.41 0.48 0 Hungary 0.195 0.255 0.345 0.15 Poland 1.77 1.77 1.8 1.73 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices (Writing by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Alexander Smith)