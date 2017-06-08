* Crown strongest since 2013, bucking zloty and forint fall
* Czech central bankers say rate hike in H2 remains in cards
* Markets cautious due to British vote, ECB meeting, U.S.
politics
* Serbian central bank seen keeping interest rates on hold
By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 8 The crown hit its
strongest levels since 2013 on Thursday after Czech central
bankers repeated that they could start policy tightening later
this year.
Asset prices in Central European financial markets were
mostly rangebound.
Investors held their breath ahead of Thursday's British
elections, the European Central Bank's meeting and the
congressional testimony from ex-FBI director James Comey.
Market impacts are unpredictable if Britain's Tories lose
power, the ECB softens its policy stance or if the testimony
raises risks to U.S. president Donald Trump's rule, analysts
said.
The crown still firmed 0.1 percent to 26.285
against the euro, touching its strongest levels since late 2013.
The Czech central bank (CNB) could make its first interest
rate rise in the second half of this year, Vice-Governor Mojmir
Hampl said late on Wednesday.
Another rate setter, Oldrich Dedek was quoted by the daily
paper E15 said as saying that he saw no reason to question the
bank's staff forecast which suggests a third-quarter hike.
The bank has repeatedly said that the more the crown firms
from its firmer cap at 27 against the euro, which the bank
removed in April, the less needed rate tightening could be.
Czech markets still price in a hike to come not earlier than
the second quarter of 2018, Komercni Banka rates trader Dalimil
Vyskovsky said.
"I actually think (the market) is aware of the risks of much
earlier rate hike, but it seems to be that people are positioned
already," he said, adding that much will depend on the crown's
gains and inflation developments.
The CNB's 2-percent inflation target is lower than in
Hungary or Poland. A hike would be the first in about a decade,
and its tightening bias is in contrast with loose policy stance
elsewhere in the region.
Poland's central bank could keep rates at record lows until
the end of 2018 because inflation is expected to stabilise, its
governor reiterated on Wednesday.
The zloty eased 0.2 percent past the 4.2 line
against the euro, its weakest levels in almost three weeks.
The forint eased a shade after May annual
inflation came in slightly higher than expected, at 2.1 percent.
This, however, will not change the central bank's dovish stance,
analysts said. Healthy demand is expected at Thursday's bond
auction, traders added.
The dinar was steady ahead of a meeting by the
Serbian central bank where its is expected to keep the region's
highest benchmark rate at 4 percent on hold.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1000 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2017
Czech crown 26.285 26.310 +0.10 2.75%
0 5 %
Hungary 308.42 308.19 -0.07% 0.13%
forint 00 50
Polish zloty 4.2090 4.2002 -0.21% 4.63%
Romanian leu 4.5720 4.5745 +0.05 -0.81%
%
Croatian kuna 7.4065 7.4045 -0.03% 2.01%
Serbian dinar 122.36 122.42 +0.05 0.81%
00 00 %
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2017
Prague 1010.3 1005.6 +0.47 +9.63
4 2 % %
Budapest 35230. 35021. +0.60 +10.0
20 75 % 8%
Warsaw 2307.2 2308.6 -0.06% +18.4
8 4 5%
Bucharest 8661.7 8686.6 -0.29% +22.2
3 2 5%
Ljubljana 793.62 793.09 +0.07 +10.6
% 0%
Zagreb 1820.4 1821.0 -0.03% -8.74%
1 0
Belgrade 719.25 722.55 -0.46% +0.26
%
Sofia 677.75 681.10 -0.49% +15.5
7%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year -0.114 -0.043 +060b -4bps
ps
5-year -0.11 0.056 +033b +5bps
ps
10-year 0.753 -0.036 +047b -6bps
ps
Poland
2-year 1.896 0.02 +261b +2bps
ps
5-year 2.636 0.034 +307b +2bps
ps
10-year 3.209 0.037 +293b +2bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.34 0.41 0.47 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.19 0.24 0.29 0.15
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.753 1.775 1.82 1.73
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
**********************************************************
****
(Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)