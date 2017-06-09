By Krisztina Than and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 9 The Czech crown hit its
highest level since the central bank removed its cap on the
currency in April, boosted on Friday by higher than expected May
inflation data which pointed to possible monetary tightening
later this year.
Among other currencies the forint and the Romanian
leu were up 0.1 percent and the zloty flat,
with Central European markets showing no significant reaction to
the unexpected outcome of Britain's elections.
The crown led gains on Thursday, hitting its
highest level since 2013, after Czech central bankers repeated
that they could start raising interest rates this year, in
contrast with dovish policies elsewhere in the region.
On Friday the crown gained 0.4 percent versus the euro after
breaking a resistance level of 26.30 to trade at 26.20.
Czech year-on-year inflation came in above market forecasts
at 2.4 percent in May, although this was below the central
bank's own prediction of 2.6 percent. The bank targets inflation
at 2 percent.
"The CNB has to some degree a free hand. Its own outlook
argues for growth in rates in the second half of the year,"
Radomir Jac, chief economist for Generali Investments CEE, said,
adding that the central bank did not need to hurry to hike.
"Raising rates by the end of this year cannot be ruled out.
But I see a number of arguments for stable rates this year and
the first rise in the spring of 2018," Jac said.
The CNB has also said that the more the crown firms from its
former cap at 27 against the euro, the less the need for
tightening monetary policy.
An increase in Czech rates -- which stand at a technical
zero -- would be the first in about a decade.
Shares in Kofola jumped 8 percent after its
founders and majority owners said they would raise their stake
in the Czech soft drinks maker to 68 percent in a series of
transactions that will see a big private equity investor exit.
The company also launched a tender offer for up to 5 percent
of shares.
The Polish and Czech stock markets gained in early trade,
while Budapest stocks was 0.4 percent lower by 0800 GMT.
CURRENCIES
Latest Previ Daily Change
ous
bid close change in 2017
Czech crown 26.2050 26.30 +0.39% 3.06%
60
Hungary forint 307.8000 308.1 +0.12% 0.33%
700
Polish zloty 4.1975 4.197 +0.00% 4.92%
6
Romanian leu 4.5640 4.567 +0.08% -0.64%
8
Croatian kuna 7.4160 7.421 +0.07% 1.88%
0
Serbian dinar 122.5100 122.5 +0.07% 0.69%
900
Note: daily calculated previous close 1800 CET
change from at
STOCKS
Latest Previ Daily Change
ous
close change in 2017
Prague 1010.84 1006. +0.46% +9.68%
22
Budapest 35302.06 35270 +0.09% +10.31
.95 %
Warsaw 2348.00 2340. +0.33% +20.54
23 %
Bucharest 8597.10 8673. -0.88% +21.34
56 %
Ljubljana 787.10 790.2 -0.39% +9.69%
2
Zagreb 1818.73 1828. -0.55% -8.83%
78
Belgrade 0.00 718.9 +0.00% -100.00
6 %
Sofia 677.26 677.3 -0.02% +15.49
9 %
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interba
nk
Czech Rep <P 0.34 0.42 0.49 0
RIBOR=>
Hungary <B 0.19 0.23 0.29 0.15
UBOR=>
Poland <W 1.754 1.767 1.792 1.73
IBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask prices
**************************************************************
