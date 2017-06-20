BUDAPEST, June 20 The Hungarian forint
held steady ahead of a Tuesday policy meeting by the National
Bank of Hungary (NBH), when it is expected to keep its base rate
on hold but decide to pump more liquidity into interbank
markets.
At 0811 GMT, most central European currencies were little
changed, with the Romanian leu gaining 0.1 percent and
the Polish zloty shedding 0.1 percent. Main stock
markets were a tad weaker after Monday's rally.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect Hungary's central bank to
keep its base rate at a record-low 0.9 percent at least
until the second quarter of 2019.
But the NBH, regarded as Central Europe's most dovish
central bank, is expected to pump more liquidity into interbank
markets, continuing to squeeze funds out of its 3-month
deposits.
A Budapest-based trader said that barring any unexpected
developments, the central bank's decisions would probably have a
neutral to slightly negative effect on the currency market,
projecting a post-meeting range for the forint of 307.30 to
308.50 versus the euro.
The Czech crown was 0.07 percent weaker at 26.20
versus the euro, remaining on the strong side of the former cap
on its value at 27 to the euro. The Czech central bank lifted
the cap in April, abandoning a weak-crown policy.
The average crown exchange rate has strengthened by 1.6
percent to the euro since April, trading at an average of 26.58.
"So far there has not been sufficient tightening of monetary
conditions via the exchange rate, which still supports the need
to tighten conditions by raising the basic interest rates. We
expect the central bank to start the tightening cycle in the
last quarter of this year," said Jakub Seidler, ING chief
economist for the Czech Republic.
"The crown should break through the psychologically
important level of 26 to the euro in the second half of the
year, but in the short term it can be pressed by the dividend
season, so the relatively fast appreciation from recent weeks is
less likely."
The crown should strengthen to 25.75 per euro in the next 12
months according to the median forecast of analysts in a May
28-June 1 Reuters poll.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1011 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2017
Czech crown 26.202 26.184 -0.07% 3.07%
0 0
Hungary 307.95 308.11 +0.05 0.28%
forint 00 50 %
Polish zloty 4.2220 4.2173 -0.11% 4.31%
Romanian leu 4.5900 4.5956 +0.12 -1.20%
%
Croatian 7.4180 7.4153 -0.04% 1.85%
kuna
Serbian 122.00 121.82 -0.15% 1.11%
dinar 00 00
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2017
Prague 1001.8 1004.0 -0.22% +8.71
6 3 %
Budapest 35944. 35948. -0.01% +12.3
53 41 2%
Warsaw 2322.7 2334.2 -0.49% +19.2
3 7 4%
Bucharest 8432.8 8412.2 +0.25 +19.0
9 5 % 2%
Ljubljana 781.53 784.91 -0.43% +8.91
%
Zagreb 1858.0 1857.9 +0.01 -6.86%
1 0 %
Belgrade 707.48 708.39 -0.13% -1.38%
Sofia 686.90 685.96 +0.14 +17.1
% 3%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year 0 0 +066b +1bps
ps
5-year -0.023 -0.002 +038b +1bps
ps
10-year 0.94 0 +067b +1bps
ps
Poland
2-year 1.928 -0.079 +259b -7bps
ps
5-year 2.589 0 +299b +1bps
ps
10-year 3.162 0.002 +289b +1bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.34 0.42 0.51 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.19 0.22 0.27 0.15
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.75 1.765 1.794 1.73
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
(Reporting by Robert Muller and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by
Raissa Kasolowsky)