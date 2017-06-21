BUDAPEST, June 21 The Romanian leu
hovered near 4-1/2-year lows as Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu
faced a no-confidence vote in parliament on Wednesday.
His Social Democrat Party (PSD) and a coalition partner
withdrew support for Grindeanu a week ago saying he had failed
to roll out their governing programme, leaving his fate in the
balance.
At 0749 GMT, the leu was 0.1 percent stronger on the day,
broadly in line with gains among other currencies in the region.
However, the unit has been the worst performer in central
Europe, down 1.2 percent since the start of the year.
"This political turmoil coincides with economic upheaval.
While, at the start of the year, the country reported the
highest growth rates among Eastern European countries amid very
low inflation rates, this momentum is essentially based on
thrifty fiscal policy," analysts at Commerzbank said in a note.
"The elevated political uncertainty is weighing on the RON.
The managed currency recently traded at just under 4.60 EUR-RON
and has thus not been so weak since 2012. The political
situation should keep the RON under pressure initially."
The forint was a touch stronger in early trade,
pulling back from a one-month-low caused by Tuesday's decision
by the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) to push more funds than
expected from its three-month deposits into the economy to help
cut borrowing costs.
The NBH, seen as the most dovish central bank in central
Europe, also lowered its inflation forecasts for the next two
years and affirmed its readiness to ease monetary conditions
further if below-target inflation persists.
"This supports our call of limited HUF appreciation
potential going forward as the (NBH) will remain reluctant to
end its expansionary monetary policy," analysts at Raiffeisen
Bank said in a note.
"We would expect to see HUF underperforming its peers PLN
(Polish zloty) and CZK (Czech crown) over the coming months as
their central banks are expected to tighten monetary policy
earlier."
Before Tuesday's policy meeting, analysts polled by Reuters
had forecast the Hungarian base rate staying unchanged at least
until the second quarter of 2019.
Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying
on Wednesday that the strength of the crown, trading on the
strong side of its former cap on its value at 27 to the euro,
could be a reason for a slower rise in interest rates.
A currency dealer said the crown was likely to stay in a
range between 26.150-26.450 in the coming days.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 0949 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2017
Czech crown 26.325 26.339 +0.05 2.59%
0 0 %
Hungary 308.87 309.16 +0.10 -0.02%
forint 00 50 %
Polish zloty 4.2365 4.2445 +0.19 3.95%
%
Romanian leu 4.5925 4.5975 +0.11 -1.25%
%
Croatian 7.4140 7.4195 +0.07 1.90%
kuna %
Serbian 121.56 121.79 +0.19 1.47%
dinar 00 00 %
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2017
Prague 994.40 998.21 -0.38% +7.90
%
Budapest 35762. 35989. -0.63% +11.7
50 69 5%
Warsaw 2284.3 2302.8 -0.80% +17.2
1 3 7%
Bucharest 8353.7 8376.5 -0.27% +17.9
0 0 1%
Ljubljana 785.63 790.35 -0.60% +9.48
%
Zagreb 1856.8 1856.0 +0.05 -6.92%
7 3 %
Belgrade 706.16 703.95 +0.31 -1.56%
%
Sofia 686.32 687.32 -0.15% +17.0
3%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year 0.005 -0.044 +065b -3bps
ps
5-year -0.001 0.041 +041b +5bps
ps
10-year 0.952 0.057 +070b +7bps
ps
Poland
2-year 1.931 -0.084 +258b -7bps
ps
5-year 2.591 -0.011 +300b +0bps
ps
10-year 3.155 -0.013 +291b +0bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.34 0.42 0.5 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.19 0.22 0.26 0.15
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.77 1.765 1.81 1.73
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)