By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, June 26 The Romanian leu held steady
on Monday, unrattled by the ousting of Prime Minister Sorin
Grindeanu last week, and stocks markets in the region opened
higher, led by Polish banks.
Poland's index led gains, trading 1.2 percent
higher at 0809 GMT. The country's second-largest lender Bank
Pekao SA jumped 3 percent, while mBank surged
2.4 percent.
Traders said this was due to JP Morgan raising the target
price for Pekao, and putting it to "overweight" from
"underweight".
The ruling party in Romania is expected to propose a new
prime minister to President Klaus Iohannis, a centrist, on
Monday to replace Grindeanu who was ousted last week in a
no-confidence vote initiated by his own party.
Once Iohannis endorses the candidate, a new government could
be formed within days. The political uncertainty follows jitters
over the government's loose fiscal policies, but it was not
expected to have a major impact on policy.
"In our view, changing a prime minister will not entangle
any major shifts in the current government policies except from
the possibility of deviating further away from the
anti-corruption path than under Grindeanu's leadership,"
analysts at Nordea bank said in a note.
"Regardless of who will be the new Romanian PM, the
political and fiscal risks will remain in place with the
government policies continuing to be quite hasty and sometimes
unpredictable ... we are not too optimistic about the RON in the
medium-term," they added.
The leu was steady at around 4.57 to the euro but
was still hovering around its weakest levels since 2012 of 4.599
hit last week.
"A possibly fast implementation of a new government... and
the resolving of the political uncertainty could in our view
induce a quick return of EUR/RON into the 4.50-4.55 range,"
Raiffeisen analysts said.
The Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty
were both 0.1 percent firmer in early, slow trade.
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie and BArtosz Chmielewski;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)