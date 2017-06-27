BUDAPEST, June 27 The Romanian leu
gained more than 0.2 percent versus the euro on Tuesday,
outperforming central European peers, as the nomination of a new
prime minister raised hopes of an end of a political crisis.
Romania's president named economy minister Mihai Tudose as
premier on Monday, clearing the way for a new leftist-led
government to be formed by the end of this week.
At 0756 GMT, the leu was 0.24 percent stronger, trading at
4.5665 versus the euro, continuing its drift from 4-1/2-year
lows approached last week as lawmakers ousted Tudose's
predecessor in a no-confidence vote. Other central European
currencies were little changed.
Analysts said concerns over fiscal loosening and
overshooting budget targets would continue to weigh on the leu
in the long term.
"There is less political uncertainty, so that helps, but
there are no reasons for the leu to firm too much going
forward," said a currency trader in Bucharest.
Shares in Polish state-run refiner PKN Orlen fell
2.35 percent by 0812 GMT, underperforming the wider Warsaw
index, after the company said long-serving Chief Financial
Officer Slawomir Jedrzejczyk would leave.
"The CFO was well regarded by the market. We were expecting
negative reaction on this announcement. CFO decision could have
been expected after shareholders significantly reduced
management board's remuneration," said Beata Szparaga, Deputy
Head of Equity Research at Vestor DM.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0956 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2017
Czech crown 26.2650 26.2780 +0.05% 2.83%
Hungary forint 309.1500 309.2850 +0.04% -0.11%
Polish zloty 4.2111 4.2093 -0.04% 4.58%
Romanian leu 4.5665 4.5776 +0.24% -0.69%
Croatian kuna 7.4080 7.4115 +0.05% 1.99%
Serbian dinar 121.2400 121.4200 +0.15% 1.74%
Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2017
Prague 971.99 971.38 +0.06% +5.47%
Budapest 35615.38 35739.11 -0.35% +11.29%
Warsaw 2339.96 2337.69 +0.10% +20.13%
Bucharest 8184.56 8237.58 -0.64% +15.52%
Ljubljana 803.30 802.28 +0.13% +11.94%
Zagreb 1875.64 1877.51 -0.10% -5.98%
Belgrade 708.87 709.87 -0.14% -1.18%
Sofia 694.74 691.48 +0.47% +18.47%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change in
Czech Republic spread
2-year 0.073 0 +068bps +0bps
5-year -0.018 0.06 +036bps +6bps
10-year 0.896 0 +065bps +0bps
Poland
2-year 1.902 -0.016 +251bps -1bps
5-year 2.588 0 +297bps +0bps
10-year 3.19 -0.004 +294bps +0bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interbank
Czech Rep 0.33 0.39 0.46 0
Hungary 0.19 0.22 0.225 0.15
Poland 1.75 1.765 1.797 1.73
Note: FRA quotes are for ask
prices
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by
Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Andrew Heavens)