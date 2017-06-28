BUDAPEST, June 28 Central European currencies eased on Wednesday
after comments from ECB President Mario Draghi on monetary tightening stoked
fears that the region's higher-yielding but riskier assets may lose some of
their appeal to investors.
By 0809 GMT, the Czech crown and the Polish zloty were
both down 0.2 percent and the Hungarian forint recovered from early
lows above 310 against the euro to trade flat.
"If worries over a tightening monetary policy in the euro zone continue to
occupy markets, the crown will stay under pressure in the coming days," CSOB
analysts said.
The weakening comes before Czech rate-setters hold a policy meeting on
Thursday at which they are expected to hold rates near zero, where they have
been since 2012.
An analyst poll this week forecast the central bank's first rate hike is
getting closer and could come this year rather than next year as previously
expected.
The leu held steady after gains posted in the wake of the
nomination of a new prime minister, raising hopes of an end to Romania's
political crisis.
"The calmer political backdrop is helping the Romanian currency," ING
analysts said in a note. The prospect of political noise returning to "normal
levels" could support the leu in the near and medium term, they said.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1009 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2017
Czech crown 26.3090 26.2580 -0.19% 2.65%
Hungary forint 309.8500 309.9450 +0.03% -0.33%
Polish zloty 4.2275 4.2208 -0.16% 4.17%
Romanian leu 4.5614 4.5631 +0.04% -0.58%
Croatian kuna 7.4150 7.4065 -0.11% 1.89%
Serbian dinar 121.0100 121.2300 +0.18% 1.93%
Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2017
Prague 975.89 976.00 -0.01% +5.89%
Budapest 35549.08 35645.77 -0.27% +11.08
%
Warsaw 2337.08 2345.05 -0.34% +19.98
%
Bucharest 8173.38 8204.71 -0.38% +15.36
%
Ljubljana 797.60 796.79 +0.10% +11.15
%
Zagreb 1871.47 1870.98 +0.03% -6.18%
Belgrade 709.46 712.30 -0.40% -1.10%
Sofia 698.71 697.12 +0.23% +19.15
%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech Republic spread
2-year 0.073 0 +064bps -1bps
5-year 0.055 0.08 +032bps +7bps
10-year 0.959 0.063 +057bps +3bps
Poland
2-year 1.954 -0.045 +252bps -5bps
5-year 2.667 0.023 +293bps +1bps
10-year 3.304 0.039 +292bps +1bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interba
nk
Czech Rep 0.35 0.44 0.52 0
Hungary 0.19 0.25 0.28 0.15
Poland 1.7575 1.795 1.83 1.73
Note: FRA quotes are for ask
prices
(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Louise Ireland)