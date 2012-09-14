BRIEF-Am castle says new ABL facility commitment letter expires on earlier of July 31
* Am castle & co-new abl facility commitment letter expires on earlier of july 31, 2017, if final definitive documentation not negotiated on/prior to it
Sept 14 Eastman Kodak Co : * Says adjourns hearing on sale of patents until further notice -- court filing * Kodak says exploring "other alternatives" for digital imaging patent assets
and other intellectual property, and "may not reach acceptable terms" via
auction process * Kodak says if unable to sell patents via auction, may create new licensing
company to help repay creditors
* A. M. Castle & co. Announces commitment letters for post-restructuring and debtor-in-possession credit facilities