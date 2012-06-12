June 11 Eastman Kodak Co filed a
motion on Monday seeking approval of bidding procedures for
bankruptcy auction of its Digital Capture and Kodak imaging
Systems and Services patent portfolios, which together comprise
more than 1,100 patents.
Kodak's motion outlines a sale process such that only the
winning bidder and the successful bid amount will be publicly
announced at the end of the auction, it said in a statement.
Kodak, now in bankruptcy, expects the motion to be heard by
the Court on July 2, with the auction being held in early August
and the winning bidder being announced by August 13.
"In filing these proposed procedures in advance of the June
30 deadline in our lending agreement, we are moving ahead as
quickly as possible with the process of monetizing our digital
imaging patent portfolio," Timothy Lynch, Kodak's Chief
Intellectual Property Officer said.
The company's financial adviser, Lazard, has marketed these
assets over the past 12 months, and 20 parties have signed
confidentiality agreements to date, the company revealed in a
statement.
Kodak, which invented the handheld camera and the digital
camera, filed for bankruptcy protection on Jan. 19.