BRIEF-AlixPartners updates on Jaeger in administration
* Peter Saville, Ryan Grant, Catherine Williamson of AlixPartners appointed joint administrators over Jaeger, Jaeger Shops, Jaeger Company’s Shops, The Jaeger Co
Nov 12 Eastman Kodak Co, the once mighty photography pioneer that emerged from bankruptcy protection in September, reported a quarterly loss of $155 million after stripping off reorganization items and discontinued operations.
Kodak said it adopted fresh-start accounting and provided separate figures for the month, which was a loss of $18 million.
The company, which invented the digital camera, reported revenue of $563 million and a profit of $1.99 billion for the third quarter.
Kodak said it had $839 million in cash and debt of $679 million as of Sept. 30.
The company is focusing on commercial products such as high-speed digital printing technology and printing on flexible packaging for consumer goods.
April 10 Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.