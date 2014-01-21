NEW YORK Jan 21 Easton-Bell Sports Inc, a
California-based maker of sports equipment and clothing, said on
Tuesday that hackers stole information from about 6,000
customers who shopped on its website in December, making it the
latest victim of a cyber attack over the holiday season.
The information may have included names, addresses,
telephone numbers, email addresses, credit card numbers and the
three or four digit credit card security codes on the cards
provided by customers between Dec 1 and 31, company spokeswoman
Erin Griffin said.
Easton-Bell Sports said hackers accessed its vendor servers
using malicious software. It declined to disclose who the vendor
was.
Last month, retailer Target Corp disclosed the theft
of some 40 million payment card numbers and the personal data of
70 million customers in a cyber attack that occurred over the
holidays. Upscale chain Neiman Marcus said in January that it
too was victim of a cyber attack, and sources have told Reuters
that other well-known national chains have been attacked.
