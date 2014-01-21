NEW YORK Jan 21 Easton-Bell Sports Inc, a California-based maker of sports equipment and clothing, said on Tuesday that hackers stole information from about 6,000 customers who shopped on its website in December, making it the latest victim of a cyber attack over the holiday season.

The information may have included names, addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, credit card numbers and the three or four digit credit card security codes on the cards provided by customers between Dec 1 and 31, company spokeswoman Erin Griffin said.

Easton-Bell Sports said hackers accessed its vendor servers using malicious software. It declined to disclose who the vendor was.

Last month, retailer Target Corp disclosed the theft of some 40 million payment card numbers and the personal data of 70 million customers in a cyber attack that occurred over the holidays. Upscale chain Neiman Marcus said in January that it too was victim of a cyber attack, and sources have told Reuters that other well-known national chains have been attacked. .