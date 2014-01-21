By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK Jan 21 Easton-Bell Sports Inc, a
California-based maker of sports equipment and clothing, said on
Tuesday that hackers stole information on about 6,000 customers
who shopped on its website in December, making it the latest
victim of a cyber attack.
The information may have included names, addresses,
telephone numbers, email addresses, credit card numbers and the
three or four digit credit card security codes on the cards
provided by customers between Dec 1 and 31, company spokeswoman
Erin Griffin said.
Easton-Bell Sports said hackers accessed its vendor servers
using malicious software. It declined to identify the vendor
and said it did not know if other customers of the same vendor
had also been breached.
Last month, retailer Target Corp disclosed the theft
of some 40 million payment card numbers and the personal data of
70 million customers in a cyber attack that occurred over the
holidays. Upscale chain Neiman Marcus said in January that it
too was victim of a cyber attack, and sources have told Reuters
that other well-known national chains have been attacked.
At first blush, it looked like there was no relation between
the attack on the sporting goods maker and Target, whose point
of sales terminals in its stores were compromised and not its
website.
Easton-Bell said it shut down the affected servers following
the breach and hired outside consultants to investigate how it
happened.
"We take the privacy and security of our customers very
seriously and deeply regret that their information was possibly
put at risk," said the maker of Bell helmets and Giro cycling
gear.
It is offering extended credit repair and monitoring
services to affected customers.