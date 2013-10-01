U.S. Treasury to sell $72 bln in bills
WASHINGTON, April 13 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week and 26-week bills next week, see:
Oct 1 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service said on Tuesday it raised East Providence, Rhode Island's general obligation debt rating five notches to A from BB-plus, citing S&P's revised local GO criteria and the city's improving finances.
The upgrade also reflects the city's lower long-term pension liabilities, S&P credit analyst Victor Medeiros said in a statement.
The city also "significantly bolstered financial management controls" through a state-imposed budget commission, S&P said.
OTTAWA, April 13 The Canadian job vacancy rate edged higher in the fourth quarter compared to the year before as the number of open positions rose in provinces that have had the strongest labor markets, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.