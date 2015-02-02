BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
Feb 2 EastSideCapital SA :
* Said on Saturday that Aspesi Investments Limited acquired 749,961,383 shares of the company and currently holds 65.33 pct of EastSideCapital SA
* Following an increase in the company's capital, Lexact Solutions Limited has its stake in EastSideCapital reduced to 2.79 pct from 8.06 pct
* Following the increase in the company's capital, EBC Solicitors SA has its stake in EastSideCapital reduced to 20.69 pct from 60.44 pct
* The number of shares EBC Solicitors holds in EastSideCapital has not changed and amounts to 240,570,280
* Pawel Ratynski, following the increase in the company's capital, has his stake in the company decreased to 3.29 pct from 9.49 pct
* The number of shares Ratynski holds in EastSideCapital has not changed and amounts to 37,786,235
Source text for Eikon: and and and
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.