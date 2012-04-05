(Corrects date)
By Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE, April 5 Asia's consumer growth story
looks promising in the long run, but India has turned riskier
for investments in recent months, said a senior executive at
Prudential PLC's Asian asset management arm.
"It's not a time to be selling, (Asian) markets are cheap
enough, fundamentals are good enough for people to stay
interested in equity markets," Ashish Goyal, the chief
investment officer of Asian equities at Eastspring Investments,
told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.
Goyal expected volatility but advised investors to take
advantage of market weakness to add to their holdings. The MSCI
Asia Pacific ex-Japan has gained 12 percent so
far this year, after dropping nearly 18 percent in 2011.
Formerly known as Prudential Asset Management, Eastspring
manages about $80 billion in assets, of which about $15 billion
are in Asian equities, managed by Goyal's team.
Goyal said India's shaky governance and the lack of clarity
around regulations for some sectors have been hindering
investments from the private sector.
"India has become riskier in the last six months. They had a
big opportunity that they missed, which was fiscal
consolidation," said Goyal, who is responsible for a team of 20
investment professionals based in Singapore and Hong Kong.
India's beleaguered government avoided bold reforms in its
annual budget, opting for cautious steps to shore up growth and
modest targets to rein in a bloated deficit.
Goyal joined Prudential Asset Management in 1998 from
India's ICICI Asset Management where he was a portfolio manager
focusing on the Indian equity market.
He said there are still pockets of opportunities in
infrastructure plays in India, as well as the banking and
resources sectors in Indonesia. India's key 30-share index
surged as much as 28 percent this year but pared gains
to be up 13 percent so far this year.
Despite the tough environment, Goyal said well-run
businesses in India, such as property firm Sobha Developers Ltd
, and infrastructure plays such as Reliance Industries
stand to benefit from the country's under-investment.
CHINA EXPOSURE
Since investing in India has become more challenging and
Chinese equities were relatively cheap, Goyal said an Eastspring
fund that invests mainly in both countries started increasing
positions in China stocks over the last few months.
The S$1 billion ($794 million) Dragon Peacock Fund now has
about 50 percent of its assets invested in China equities,
compared with 47 percent for India. Its top holding is Bank of
China Ltd, while its largest Indian play is Infosys.
The fund has benefited from a strong outperformance in China
Resources Cement Ltd, on expectations of policy easing
and increased construction activity.
Eastspring had about $2.8 billion in assets under management
in Indonesia as of December 2011, making it one of the biggest
investors in Indonesia.
In one of its Indonesian equity funds worth $969 million,
financials make up 32 percent of the portfolio, and its largest
holding is Astra International Tbk PT.
Goyal, who has nearly 20 years' investment experience, said
Indonesian stocks, which outperformed global markets last year,
are looking pricey, especially in the consumer and property
sectors and investment opportunities have become more limited.
"It's just resting for a bit after a phenomenal performance
last year. Earnings have to catch up."
Goyal said resource stocks such as coal miners are also
attractive at current levels, as investors have discounted
concerns about demand from China shrinking, falling coal prices
and regulatory changes in Indonesia.
($1 = 1.2593 Singapore dollars)
(Editing by Anshuman Daga)