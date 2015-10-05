Oct 5 Eastspring Investments, the Asian investment management arm of Prudential Plc, appointed Stephanie Wenzel to the newly created position of client services manager in London.

Wenzel was previously part of the team responsible for investor services and SICAV platform operations at Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) in London. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)