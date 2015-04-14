BRIEF-Just Eat says to cooperate with competition watchdog over merger
* Notes CMA's decision that it intends to refer its review of Just Eat's proposed acquisition of HungryHouse to a "phase 2" investigation.
April 14 East West Banking Corp :
* Stock rights issue priced at 21.53 pesos per share, bank President Antonio Moncupa Jr told Reuters via text message Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1H1t14j) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12.3 million dinars versus 2.7 million dinars year ago