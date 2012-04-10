MANILA, April 10 East West Banking Corp, a medium-sized Philippine lender, plans to raise 5.2-6.6 billion pesos ($121-$154 million) from the country's second initial public offering this year to be launched on April 20, its chairman said on Tuesday.

The bank, owned by one of the country's largest family-owned conglomerates, Filinvest Development Corp, has set a price range of 18.50 to 23.50 pesos per share.

Pricing will be finalised on April 18, with listing on the Philippine Stock Exchange set for May 7.

The IPO, the first by a local bank in eight years, follows GT Capital Holdings Inc ongoing share sale, which may raise up to 21.6 billion pesos -- the largest issue by a local firm in more than one year.

The bank intends to use the IPO proceeds to fund expansion, aiming to increase its loan portfolio by 20-25 percent this year, its chairman, Jonathan Gotianun, said at an investors' briefing.

Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan were mandated as joint bookrunners and international lead managers of the issue.

Local firm Unicapital Inc was tapped as domestic lead underwriter.

Manila's stock exchange is one of Asia's best performing this year, gaining around 15 percent. The main index, however, has pulled back from record highs hit last month. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Nick Macfie)