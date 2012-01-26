MANILA Jan 26 East West Banking Corp, a medium-sized Philippine lender, is planning an initial public offering this year that may raise as much as 6.6 billion pesos ($153 million) in what could be the first public float by a local bank in eight years, regulatory filings showed.

The plan comes as Philippine stocks last week staged a record-breaking rally, outperforming their major Southeast Asian peers, as foreign funds flowed into local markets. The main Philippine stock index has risen 7 percent so far this year.

The bank, owned by one of the country's largest family-owned conglomerates, Filinvest Development Corp, is considering an offer of 245.32 million common shares at a maximum price of 23.50 per share.

The offer consists of 141.06 million new shares and 104.26 million shares owned by Filinvest, which is run by the Gotianun family. East West will use the proceeds to fund branch network expansion and for general corporate purposes.

Based on the IPO prospectus, the offer may include 36.8 million "optional" shares that principal shareholders can sell in case of strong demand for the issue.

The entire offer represents 25 percent of the bank's outstanding stock after the IPO. No date has been set for the IPO's launch.

Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan were mandated as joint bookrunners and international lead managers of the issue.

Local firm Unicapital Inc was tapped as domestic lead underwriter. ($1 = 43 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)