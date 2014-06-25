BRIEF-Aurelius Equity says starting share buyback program for amount of up to eur 50 million
June 25 easyHotel Plc IPO-EASY.L:
* Announces IPO and proposed issue of 37,500,000 new ordinary shares of one pence each at a price of 80.0 pence per share
* easyHotel is expected to be admitted to trading on AIM on 30 June 2014. Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, April 24 HNA Airport Holding Group Co Ltd will buy out the stake that engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA has in Brazil's second-busiest international airport in order to help solve an impasse with a government agency over licensing rights, a Brazilian Cabinet minister said on Monday.