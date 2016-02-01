LONDON, Feb 1 (IFR) - An inaugural bond from British low-cost airline EasyJet could emerge as soon as Tuesday February 2, according to a source.

Lead managers have received "strong feedback" following a roadshow last month, and the company's preference is for a 500m no-grow deal with a seven-year maturity.

EasyJet was considering either a seven or eight-year tenor and a £300m or 500m size, according to an investor who attended the London leg of the roadshow.

The airline announced its funding plans on the same day as being assigned first-time ratings of Baa1 and BBB+ by Moody's and S&P.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays and Societe Generale arranged the roadshow and will run the trade. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)