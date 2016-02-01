LONDON, Feb 1 (IFR) - An inaugural bond from British
low-cost airline EasyJet could emerge as soon as Tuesday
February 2, according to a source.
Lead managers have received "strong feedback" following a
roadshow last month, and the company's preference is for a 500m
no-grow deal with a seven-year maturity.
EasyJet was considering either a seven or eight-year tenor
and a £300m or 500m size, according to an investor who attended
the London leg of the roadshow.
The airline announced its funding plans on the same day as
being assigned first-time ratings of Baa1 and BBB+ by Moody's
and S&P.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays and Societe Generale
arranged the roadshow and will run the trade.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)