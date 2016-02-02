(Adds investor comments and background detail)
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - UK budget airline EasyJet has
attracted more than 5bn of demand for a 500m seven-year debut
bond in a test of appetite for corporate supply after a near
three-week issuance hiatus.
Leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays and Societe
Generale set initial price thoughts at 165bp to 170bp over
mid-swaps on Tuesday morning, a level deemed generous by
investors.
Guidance followed at swaps plus 150bp area (plus or minus
3bp, will price in the range).
"The IPTs look cheap and I expect the premium to be halved,
but it would still be coming with a good pick-up. There are many
reasons why this should generate decent demand," one investor
said early in the marketing process.
EasyJet was offering an attractive concession to compensate
for the volatile conditions, which have stunted supply from the
sector this year. Corporates raised only 5.6bn-equivalent last
month, the lowest January supply total in 16 years.
"Ryanair is bid at around 135bp over swaps, so it's about
30bp tighter than EasyJet IPTs. I don't think I'll need to pay
up to get a speedy boarding ticket for this one," another
investor said.
Leads used BBB+/BBB+ rated Ryanair as the main comparable.
Its June 2021s were bid on Tradeweb at 127bp over mid-swaps and
its March 2023s at plus 136bp. Those bonds started the year
around swaps plus 102bp and 120bp respectively.
The second investor said feedback from accounts on Monday
for the final pricing level was in the region of 155bp to 165bp
over swaps.
The airline was assigned first-time ratings of Baa1 and BBB+
by Moody's and S&P last month. Proceeds from the sale will be
put towards purchasing new aircraft instead of using more
expensive bank lending.
Last week, EasyJet reported a 3.7% fall in revenue per seat
on a constant currency basis in the three months to December 31.
It said more than half the decline was attributed to a
drop-off in demand for flights to Paris, one of the world's
most-visited cities, after the attacks in November that killed
130 people.
However, falling fuel costs are expected help the airline as
crude prices hover near 12-year lows.
(Reporting by Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)