July 14 easyJet :

* easyJet places $3.3 billion order for nearly 300 CFM engines

* Announced an order with CFM international for 270 engines, including 200 leap-1a engines to power its Airbus A320neo family aircraft and 70 CFM56-5b engines to power additional A320ceo aircraft

* CFM values firm engine order at more than $3.3 billion U.S. at list price

* Airline also has purchase rights for an additional 100 A320neo aircraft