FRANKFURT, March 25 British low-cost airline
easyJet expects to grow faster than a sluggish European
market, its chief executive told a German paper.
"In the future, air traffic within Europe will only grow
very slowly, not just because of the high oil prices. But
easyJet will grow faster - and with a profit," Carolyn McCall
told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in an interview
published on Sunday.
In January, easyJet defied the gloom surrounding the global
airline sector by posting strong growth in quarterly revenue,
helped by an uplift in the number of business travellers flying
with the budget airline and milder winter weather.
The group's European peers have struggled to overcome high
oil prices and sluggish demand in recent months, with low-cost
airlines expected to pick up more business as struggling
European consumers trade down.