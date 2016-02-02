By Sarah Young
| VENICE, Italy
VENICE, Italy Feb 2 British low-cost airline
easyJet said it would trial a new fuel cell system on
planes that could cut its fuel bill by up to $35 million a year,
as part of its battle to keep fares low and compete against
Ryanair.
easyJet said on Tuesday that, if trials of an Airbus fitted
with a hydrogen cell in its hold were successful, its planes
would be able to taxi to runways without using jet engines,
saving an estimated $25 million-$35 million a year on fuel.
The airline is already benefiting from a plunge in the oil
price over the last 18 months, but it could cut its bill further
with this new technology, Head of Engineering Ian Davies said at
an event in Venice.
About 4 percent of the airline's total annual fuel
consumption is used in taxi-ing at airports, Davies said.
easyJet has a fleet of more than 200 Airbus A319s and A320s.
easyJet and Ryanair have been locked in a battle for
supremacy in the low-cost market for years, with the Irish
airline recently upping the stakes by moving to more primary
airports and improving its customer service.
The new technology, which involves a fuel cell capturing
energy from the aircraft's brakes when it lands, would also help
reduce the airline's carbon dioxide emissions.
That could help easyJet if new guidelines emerge later this
year when the wider aviation industry will probably agree on a
deal to limit its carbon dioxide emissions.
easyJet said on Tuesday it would begin ground-based trials
of the so-called hybrid plane later this year.
The airline has a long-term strategy to ensure its ticket
prices are competitive and to increase its profitability.
Its past cost-saving plans have included flying drones
around lightning-hit aircraft to make it quicker to check them
for damage, and sourcing cheaper de-icing supplies from Alaska.
easyJet said in January that for the full-year ended Sept.
30, 2016, it expected cost per seat excluding fuel on a constant
currency basis to be between flat and 1 percent higher than last
year. Ryanair sees unit costs excluding fuel down 2 percent in
the 12 months ended Mar. 31.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Adrian Croft)