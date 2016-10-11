* Says to focus on existing bases in Germany for now
* Says does not have a target for German market share
* Says fees at Frankfurt would be quite high for easyJet
BERLIN, Oct 11 Low-cost airline easyJet
will focus on strengthening its existing bases in Germany before
considering expansion at other airports such as Frankfurt, the
head of its German operations said on Tuesday.
"We want to be the No. 1 and 2 in Berlin and Hamburg,
respectively. That is the priority, not our market share in
Germany," Thomas Haagensen told Reuters in an interview.
EasyJet, the biggest airline at Berlin's Schoenefeld airport
and the third biggest at Hamburg, currently has a market share
of around 3 percent of air traffic in Germany, while rival
Ryanair aims for 10 percent by the end of the current
fiscal year.
Haagensen said easyJet did not have a target market share
for Germany, saying it only made sense to add share if it was
profitable.
Asked about whether easyJet could fly from Frankfurt, he
also said fees there were still quite high for easyJet compared
with other German airports.
HSBC analysts said this week that easyJet needed to
establish a meaningful presence in Germany to remain a leading
pan-European airline and suggested the carrier could do a deal
with TUI's TUIfly to buy German market share and
compete with Ryanair.
The chief executive of Fraport, the operator of
Frankfurt airport, told Reuters last week he was in talks to
bring more budget flights to the hub but would not be drawn on
which airlines could add routes through Frankfurt.
