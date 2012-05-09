* H1 pretax loss 112 mln pounds, vs guidance for 110-120 mln
* Revenue up 16 percent to 1.465 bln pounds
* Shares up 0.6 percent
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, May 9 EasyJet expects
second-half revenue to rise, helped by a growing band of
business travellers paying higher fares to help Europe's
second-largest low-cost carrier overcome higher fuel costs.
EasyJet, which has increased the number of flights between
top business destinations, said on Wednesday nearly half its
summer seats had been sold.
Chief executive Carolyn McCall said that would help boost
revenues per seat by "the low to mid single-digit range".
The Luton, southern England-based airline posted a pretax
loss of 112 million pounds ($181 million) for the six months to
March, compared with its guidance for a loss of 110-120 million
and a 153 million loss in the 2010/11 period.
Its first-half revenue rose 16 percent to 1.465 billion
pounds, while the number of passengers carried grew 5.4 percent
to 25.2 million, as it continued to grow its share of the
shorthaul business travel market.
EasyJet, and other groups in the travel industry, often make
a loss in that part of their financial year which does not
include the summer period.
It said the first-half loss had been cut because it targeted
business travellers, raised fares, had tight cost controls, and
enjoyed low levels of disruption compared with previous years,
and came despite an 87 million pound increase in fuel costs.
"The smaller loss comes against a backdrop of significantly
higher fuel costs ... but the performance was led by the top
line, with revenue per seat up 12 percent," Espirito Santo
analyst Gerald Khoo said.
McCall said: "Average fares have gone up across the industry
due to tighter capacity discipline and fuel costs, which were up
22 percent in the (first) half. The oil price is a key challenge
and we expect it to stay high.
"The average fare was around 12 percent higher across the
network but we do not expect it to rise in the second half."
European airlines have struggled to overcome a toxic mix of
high oil prices and sluggish demand in recent months, with
low-cost airlines expected to pick up more business as
struggling European consumers trade down.
EasyJet has increased frequencies between top destinations
in a bid to take a bigger share of the business travel market.
European carriers Air France-KLM and Lufthansa
last week reported results battered by higher fuel
costs.
Since the start of the year, some airlines, including
loss-making Spanair and Hungarian flag-carrier Malev
have ceased operations, leaving gaps in the market that low-cost
competitors have been quick to exploit.
EasyJet, the largest airline at London's Gatwick airport,
said it had bought 77 percent of its required fuel for the
second half.
Its shares, which have risen almost a third in value this
year, were up 0.6 percent at 512 pence by 1020 GMT, valuing the
company at around 2.0 billion pounds.