LONDON, Sept 5 Budget carrier easyJet Plc
said on Wednesday it would roll out allocated seating
across its network from November following a successful trial
this summer.
Europe's second-largest low-cost carrier after Ryanair
had tested the new system across 5 percent of its
network during the peak season with 70 percent of passengers
preferring it to easyJet's current predominantly
first-come-first-serve set-up.
Faced with jet fuel prices near record highs at the same
time as rising tax and airport charges, airlines are under
increasing pressure to come up with ways of attracting
passengers. The move also means the gap between traditional
airlines and low-cost carriers will narrow even further.
In July EasJet, the largest carrier at London's Gatwick
airport, upgraded its profit forecast and said it had benefited
from strong demand after a wet start to Britain's summer season.
The airline will announce its August traffic statistics on
Thursday.
Shares in the group closed at 530 pence on Tuesday, up 60
percent on a year ago, valuing the business at around 2.1
billion pounds ($3.34 billion).