LONDON Oct 3 Britain's easyJet
underlined its growing advantage over rivals such as Ryanair
in the low-cost sector on Thursday, raising its outlook
due to a strategy of adding flights on routes where rivals have
cut back.
The Luton, southern England-based firm said it now expected
pretax profit for the 12 months to Sept. 30 of 470-480 million
pounds ($763-779 million) compared with its previous guidance of
450-480 million pounds.
The upbeat assessment stands in contrast to that given last
month by Ryanair, Europe's biggest budget airline, which
warned on annual profit, blaming lower demand across the
continent and currency issues.
easyJet said it expected revenue per seat at constant
currency to increase about 6 percent in the three months to
Sept. 30, driven by strong demand in July and August, taking
second half growth also to 6 percent.
Cost per seat, excluding fuel growth and at constant
currency, was forecast up 4 percent, mainly reflecting higher
charges at regulated airports.
Looking further out easyJet said a quarter of seats for the
first half of the year to Sept. 30 2014 had been sold, in line
with the prior year.
However, it forecast an increase in its year-on-year fuel
bill for the first half of the 2013-14 year of 20-30 million
pounds and a negative exchange rate impact of 10 million pounds.
Shares in easyJet were up 1.8 percent at 1,336 pence at 0746
GMT, valuing the business at about 5.2 billion pounds.