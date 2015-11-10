(Adds CEO comments, details, background,)
By Sarah Young
LONDON Nov 10 Budget airline easyJet
plans to launch a loyalty scheme for its frequent fliers from
next year and is in talks to provide long-haul carriers with
feeder flights.
easyJet set out its plans at an event to mark 20 years since
its first flight. This also coincided with the airline's efforts
to bring home thousands of tourists stranded in Egypt after the
British government suspended flights there last week due to
security issues.
Chief executive Carolyn McCall said: "When the government
says that they believe Sharm (al-Sheikh) airport is safe to
operate to, we would unsuspend our operations there."
Regarding airport security after a Russian plane crashed
shortly after take-off from Sharm al-Sheikh on Oct. 31, McCall
said easyJet would follow government recommendations.
"If any airport needs to tighten their security it will be
governments that decide that that is the case," she said.
easyJet, Europe's second biggest low-cost carrier and larger
rival Ryanair have grown to dominate travel in Europe
over the last decade, putting pressure on carriers such as
British Airways, Air France-KLM and Lufthansa
on shorter routes.
Its plan for a loyalty scheme, which will add to pressure on
the major carriers, will reward customers who fly with it more
than 20 times a year with free flight ticket changes among other
perks.
Budget airlines have historically shunned loyalty schemes
because of their higher costs, but easyJet said its scheme would
be simple and cost-efficient to run and that hundreds of
thousands of passengers would benefit.
The loyalty scheme follows easyJet's move in 2012 to
introduce allocated seating on flights, something which was also
formerly only available on full-service carriers.
TRANSFER TRAFFIC
easyJet also said it hoped to strike a deal with the
long-haul carriers to provide transfer connections for their
customers, a process known as interlining, a plan which Ryanair
is also working on.
"We've been looking at it in for some time and we are
obviously in discussions with other airlines about this," McCall
told a news conference, declining to comment on whether
Lufthansa would be a preferred partner for easyJet.
She said easyJet would only be interested in feeding flights
for long-haul airlines if it could find a way of doing it which
did not complicate its low-cost business model.
"They (legacy carriers) are losing a lot of money on
short-haul Europe which is why they are very interested in
talking to us and others about how they get feed. There should
be a way in future," she said.
She said that easyJet was not considering flying any
long-haul routes itself in the medium term as there was enough
opportunity for it to grow in short-haul travel.
easyJet, which reports results on Nov. 17, said it was too
soon to say what the cost of the Egypt situation would be.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton and Jane
Merriman)