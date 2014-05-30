LONDON May 30 When Carolyn McCall took the top
job at Britain's easyJet, the abrasive boss of rival
low-cost airline Ryanair attempted to write her off as
"some old media luvvie".
Almost four years later, Michael O'Leary is having to play
catch-up, emulating some of the more customer-friendly
strategies that McCall, a former newspaper group boss, has
brought to easyJet's bright orange brand.
"She's done a great job at easyJet," the Irishman said in a
one-line statement when asked for comment on his rival, one of
only four women running a FTSE 100 company.
Since becoming chief executive in July 2010, McCall has
overseen an almost fourfold rise in the share price and a more
than doubling in profit at Europe's second-largest low-cost
carrier behind Ryanair. And she doesn't intend to stop there.
"There's so much more to do," 52-year old McCall told
Reuters. "I can see myself continuing to work at easyJet for
quite a long time."
Shareholders investing 100 pounds ($170) in easyJet and
reinvesting dividends from the beginning of 2011 would have a
holding now worth around 450 pounds, compared with the 208
pounds they would have from Ryanair and the 136 pounds from
British Airways owner IAG, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
"She's been very disciplined about how she's gone about that
growth. It's not about sticking flags in maps. It's about being
ruthless - does this route work or doesn't it?," Trevor Green,
the head of institutional equities at Aviva Investors, one of
easyJet's twenty-biggest shareholders, said.
"I think she's got a model which is working and keeping
going with that model will continue to be a success."
Many analysts seem to agree. Even after the 27 percent rise
in easyJet's shares over the last twelve months, of the 25 who
cover the stock, 14 rate it a "strong buy" or "buy" compared
with nine who rate it a "hold", Thomson Reuters data shows.
COMPETITIVE EDGE
McCall's next step is to expand in France and Germany, where
market penetration for low-cost airlines is substantially lower
than in Britain, while keeping a lid on costs to continue
grabbing market share from higher-cost rivals.
In France she plans to address regional demand for both
domestic and international flights, while in Germany, the
airline and its rivals are hoping to capitalise on the troubles
of Air Berlin, the country's no.2 airline.
One of McCall's successes so far has been to steal more
lucrative business customers from British Airways, Air
France-KLM and Lufthansa, Europe's
traditional airlines, by introducing allocated seating and
improving punctuality.
A 5 a.m. trip to Gatwick Airport in her early days as boss,
where she asked staff what needed to change to make the airline
run on time, helped reverse a reputation for delays.
"There's a steely competitive edge to her and she's very
determined to win," said Gatwick Chief Executive Stewart
Wingate.
Cost-cutting is another essential ingredient. An easyJet
team recently went to Alaska to find a cheaper supplier for
de-icing, while the airline is also trialling flying robots to
cut the time it takes to check planes hit by lightening.
"The amazing thing about easyJet, having worked in another
sector, is that it's completely inbuilt in the psyche of every
person in the company that you are constantly looking for
efficiency," said McCall, who lives and breathes the airline's
no-frills policy, even staying in budget Travelodge hotels on
business.
As well the media sector, McCall has experience on the
boards of retailers Tesco and New Look and will join
British luxury brand Burberry as a non-executive
director later this year.
easyJet is banking on the 135 fuel-efficient planes it has
ordered to save money in future and is also in consultations
about turning one of Gatwick's two terminals into a mainly
easyJet-only zone.
"I think in five years time, there's no question that Europe
will be about low-fares airlines," McCall said.
Before easyJet, she worked at the loss-making left-leaning
Guardian newspaper, climbing the ranks from research planner to
chief executive of the overall Guardian Media Group over 24
years.
After fronting a bold and costly redesign of the paper in
2005, McCall took much of the flack for cuts to staff salaries
and numbers, and clashed with unions over her own pay.
"She's not in any way a pushover," said one of her former
colleagues. "She's a good negotiator and she deals well with big
personalities, big egos".
One such personality is Stelios Haji-Ioannou the businessman
who founded easyJet in 1995 and gate crashed the low-cost
European airline scene pioneered by Ryanair in the late 1980s.
Stelios, as he is known, is easyJet's biggest shareholder
with over a third of the stock and continues to publicly
criticise the company's management, including McCall's 6.4
million pound total pay.
