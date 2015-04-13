LONDON, April 13 British low-cost airline easyJet named Andrew Findlay as its new chief financial officer, poaching him from bicycle retailer Halfords.

The new joiner will start by the end of October 2015, FTSE 100 company easyJet said in a statement on Monday. His appointment comes after it was announced in January that incumbent Chris Kennedy was moving to British chip designer ARM .

Findlay has been chief financial officer of Halfords since Feb. 1 2011 and before that was director of finance, tax and treasury at Marks & Spencer.

easyJet's Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said Findlay was a good fit for the airline.

"He is a proven FTSE 250 CFO with great consumer experience and a strong focus on cost," she said.

Halfords said a process to appoint Findlay's successor was underway. His departure follows that of Halford's Chief Executive Matt Davies, who is being replaced by an executive of burger firm McDonalds.

