AMSTERDAM, June 14 Dozens of easyJet
pilots went on strike in the Netherlands on Tuesday over a
disagreement with the budget airline about working hours,
pensions and sick pay, the Dutch Airline Pilots Association
said.
The 8-hour stoppage began after negotiations between the
pilots' union and the airline's management failed to agree on
terms of a new collective labour agreement.
easyJet brought in crews from other airports and there were
virtually no flight disruptions out of Amsterdam's Schiphol
Airport, the association said.
The association, which is negotiating on behalf of roughly
60 pilots, said bringing in replacement staff was throwing oil
on the fire and said that more strikes were being planned.
The easyJet pilots in the Netherlands are unhappy about
their working hours, do not receive sick pay and want the
company to make larger pension contributions.
easyJet spokeswoman Kirsten De Haan said in a statement the
company was "disappointed" by the strike and that it believed
the two sides were close to a deal.
