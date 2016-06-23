AMSTERDAM, June 23 Plans by dozens of easyJet
pilots based in the Netherlands to hold a 24-hour strike
on Friday have been called off, Dutch media reported late on
Thursday.
The action was halted pending a court injunction filed by
the Dutch Airline Pilots Association against plans by easyJet to
bring in strike breakers, the ANP Dutch news agency said.
Around 60 pilots had planned to take part in support of
efforts to secure better working hours, pensions and sick pay
from the budget airline, the union said.
An eight-hour strike last week had a limited effect on
flights out of Amsterdam's Schiphol airport since the airline
was able to bring in replacement crews from other airports.
