LONDON, March 26 British low cost carrier
easyJet upgraded forecasts for its first-half period,
saying it expected foreign currency tailwinds to provide a 20
million pounds boost, potentially helping it to overcome a usual
seasonal loss.
The group, which like rivals traditionally makes a loss over
the winter when fewer customers fly, said on Thursday that it
now expected to come in between a loss of 5 million pounds
($7.45 million) and a profit of 10 million pounds, compared to
guidance given in January for a loss of between 10 million
pounds and 30 million pounds.
easyJet, Europe's No. 2 low-cost carrier behind Ryanair
, said the weakening of the euro against the pound was
the main boost to its bottom line in the second quarter. It is
due to publish its first-half results on May 12.
($1 = 0.6711 pounds)
