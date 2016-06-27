LONDON, June 27 British airline easyJet
warned on third-quarter profit on Monday, blaming the impact of
continued strike action by French air traffic controllers,
runway and congestion issues at Gatwick airport and severe
weather.
The firm said these incidents, together with the recent
Egyptair tragedy, had resulted in some drop off in consumer
demand leading to lower yield and had impacted third-quarter
profit before tax by about 28 million pounds ($37.5 million).
easyJet also cautioned that following the outcome of
Thursday's European Union referendum, it anticipated that
additional economic and consumer uncertainty was likely this
summer.
It forecast that revenue per seat at constant currency in
the second half would now be down by at least a mid-single digit
percentage compared to the second half of 2015.
easyJet added that recent movements in fuel prices and
exchange rates were now expected to add around 25 million pounds
of additional cost in the year.
($1 = 0.7470 pounds)
