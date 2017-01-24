* Sees 105 mln stg hit from FX, fuel vs 90 mln before
* Sees high single digit fall in H1 ticket prices
* Shares fall as much as 10 percent
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Jan 24 British low-cost airline easyJet
said the weaker pound would hit profit more than
expected this year, sending its shares lower on Tuesday as it
battles to cope with the price war raging in Europe's short-haul
travel market.
EasyJet, Europe's No.2 no-frills carrier behind Ryanair
, and rival airlines, have driven down fares by adding
more seats to try to grow market share during what has been a
period of low oil prices.
The company said ticket prices were 8.2 percent lower in the
three months ended Dec. 31.
At the same time, easyJet has faced a steep decline in the
pound since Britain voted to leave the European Union in June.
That weakening, plus rising fuel costs, prompted the airline
on Tuesday to say pretax profit for the year to Sept. 30, 2017,
would take a 105 million pound ($131 million) hit, up from the
90 million pound blow flagged in November.
At 1430 GMT, easyJet shares were down 8.5 percent at 984.8
pence, erasing gains made over the last month.
"The (first-quarter) results were in line with expectations
other than the guidance on currency and fuel which will probably
drive about a ten percent downgrade to consensus (profit
forecasts)," Numis analyst Wynn Ellis said.
Before Tuesday's announcement, analysts had been forecasting
pretax profit would fall by 16 percent to 414 million pounds for
the 12 months to Sept. 30.
Over the current financial year, easyJet plans to grow
capacity by up to 9 percent. As fares have fallen, the airline's
strategy has been to stick to its expansion plans, arguing it is
well-positioned to emerge as a winner when higher fuel prices
return and higher cost operators suffer.
But its founder and top shareholder, Stelios Haji-Ioannou,
who owns about 33 percent of the company, disagrees. He said on
Tuesday he would use some of his shares at the company's annual
meeting in a protest vote against the expansion plan.
"The best way to increase the earnings per share and send
the share price up again is to reduce the incremental aircraft
in the fleet from 2018 onwards," Haji-Ioannou said.
EasyJet CEO Carolyn McCall told reporters on a call the
airline could increase or defer aircraft at short notice, given
its flexible arrangement with supplier Airbus.
"We have not activated any deferrals yet," she said. "That
is still under review and that will be taken at board level as
part of the strategic look at what we do."
STERLING EXPOSURE
While other carriers have also been affected by sterling
weakness - Ryanair cut its profit forecast in October - easyJet
is more exposed to the pound than others.
"It's worth bearing in mind that no other major airline
reports in sterling or earns a similar proportion of its revenue
in sterling," McCall said.
The pound has fallen 17 percent against the U.S. dollar
since the Brexit vote, a headwind for easyJet as it buys fuel in
dollars but earns about half its revenues from UK-based sales.
Fuel prices have also started to rise - they are up to about
$53 a barrel from around $30 this time last year, impacting the
minority part of easyJet's fuel bill which is not hedged.
A weaker pound also makes travel to Europe more expensive
for those departing from Britain, but easyJet said demand from
UK leisure passengers was strong, with Britons factoring in the
new exchange rate into their holidays.
"There's no evidence at the moment that Britons are staying
at home and having holidays only at home," McCall said.
EasyJet is trying to counter declining ticket prices by
cutting costs, but competition is such that it expects ticket
prices to decline by a high single-digit percentage in the first
half of the year, at the top end of guidance given in November.
($1 = 0.8013 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Costas Pitas and Mark
Potter)